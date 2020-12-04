The Average Price of Christmas Trees at Top U.S. Retailers

A happy senior father and adult son decorating a Christmas tree at home.

If you’re in need of some extra holiday cheer this year, you’re not alone. Approximately 20 million Christmas trees are sold annually, according to the Associated Press, and that number is expected to rise this year.

Due to the pandemic, many people are trading in their artificial trees for a fresh-cut version, as a way to make fun family memories or just because they have plenty of time to water them. When you’re all-in on buying a real Christmas tree, you don’t have to head out to a tree farm and chop one down yourself.

Instead, you can pick one up in town, as it’s more convenient. While this will help ease some of the heavy lifting, you’ll still have some very important decisions to make regarding the size and type of tree you’ll buy.

As long as you don’t wait until the last minute, there should be plenty to choose from, but it can be helpful to go in with a game plan — including knowing how much you want to spend. GOBankingRates found the average cost of a Christmas tree at top U.S. retailers is $112.63, but your total cost could be more or less, depending on where you shop and the tree you purchase. Here’s a look at what you can expect to spend on your tree this year.

Costco

Tree type: Fraser Fir

Height: 6’ – 7’

Cost: $99.99

Tree type: Noble Fir

Height: 6’ – 7’

Cost: $119.99

Average cost of a tree at Costco: $109.99

Home Depot

Tree type: Douglas Fir

Height: 4’ – 5’

Cost: $69.98

Tree type: Fraser Fir

Height: 4’ – 5’

Cost: $69.98

Tree type: Turkish Fir

Height: 4’ – 5’

Cost: $69.98

Tree type: Nordmann Fir

Height: 4’ – 5’

Cost: $70.50

Tree type: Grand Fir

Height: 4’ – 5’

Cost: $74.98

Tree type: Blue Spruce

Height: 5’

Cost: $79.98

Tree type: Douglas Fir

Height: 5’ – 6’

Cost: $79.98

Tree type: Fraser Fir

Height: 5’ – 6’

Cost: $84.98

Average cost of a tree at Home Depot: $116.18

Home Depot (Continued)

Tree type: Fraser Fir

Height: 5’ – 5.5’

Cost: $89.98

Tree type: Noble Fir

Height: 4’ – 5’

Cost: $89.98

Tree type: Turkish Fir

Height: 5’ – 6’

Cost: $89.98

Tree type: Grand Fir

Height: 5’ – 6’

Cost: $94.98

Tree type: Fraser Fir

Height: 6’ – 6.5’

Cost: $99.98

Tree type: Noble Fir

Height: 5’ – 6’

Cost: $99.98

Tree type: Fraser Fir

Height: 6’ – 6.5’

Cost: $109.00

Tree type: Noble Fir

Height: 6’ – 6.5’

Cost: $115.00

Home Depot (Continued)

Tree type: Fraser Fir

Height: 7’ – 7.5’

Cost: $149.00

Tree type: Douglas Fir

Height: 5’

Cost: $159.99

Tree type: Grand Fir

Height: 5’

Cost: $179.99

Tree type: Fraser Fir

Height: 5’

Cost: $199.00

Tree type: Noble Fir

Height: 5’

Cost: $199.00

Tree type: Nordmann Fir

Height: 5’

Cost: $199.00

Tree type: Turkish Fir

Height: 5’

Cost: $199.00

Lowe's

Lowe’s

Tree type: Balsam Fir

Height: 7’ – 8’

Cost: $59.98

Tree type: Nordmann Fir

Height: 5’ – 6’

Cost: $86.54

Tree type: Fraser Fir

Height: 5’ – 6’

Cost: $96.15

Tree type: Fresh Spruce

Height: 5’ – 6’

Cost: $96.15

Tree type: Grand Fir

Height: 5’ – 6’

Cost: $100.00

Tree type: Douglas Fir

Height: 6’ – 7’

Cost: $115.38

Tree type: Noble Fir

Height: 5’ – 6’

Cost: $119.23

Tree type: Noble Fir

Height: 6’ – 7’

Cost: $134.62

Average cost of a tree at Lowe’s: $101.01

Walmart

Tree type: Scotch Pine

Height: 5’

Cost: $74.99

Tree type: Douglas Fir

Height: 5’

Cost: $79.99

Tree type: Fraser Fir

Height: 5’

Cost: $99.99

Tree type: Fraser Fir

Height: 6’ – 7’

Cost: $109.99

Average cost of a tree at Walmart: $91.24

Williams Sonoma

Tree type: Fraser Fir

Height: 6’ – 7’

Cost: $119.95

Tree type: Fraser Fir

Height: 7’ – 8’

Cost: $149.95

Tree type: Fraser Fir

Height: 8’ – 9’

Cost: $169.95

Average cost of a tree at Williams Sonoma: $146.62

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates looked at national retailers that sell live Christmas trees standing at least 4 feet tall. Using each retailer’s website, information was gathered regarding tree type, height options and regular — non-sale — prices. After collecting these details, the overall average price of a Christmas tree from each retailer was calculated. Do note, these rates apply to El Segundo, Calif., as prices are regional.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Average Price of Christmas Trees at Top U.S. Retailers