The Average Price of Christmas Trees at Top U.S. Retailers

Laura Woods
A happy senior father and adult son decorating a Christmas tree at home.
A happy senior father and adult son decorating a Christmas tree at home.

If you’re in need of some extra holiday cheer this year, you’re not alone. Approximately 20 million Christmas trees are sold annually, according to the Associated Press, and that number is expected to rise this year.

Due to the pandemic, many people are trading in their artificial trees for a fresh-cut version, as a way to make fun family memories or just because they have plenty of time to water them. When you’re all-in on buying a real Christmas tree, you don’t have to head out to a tree farm and chop one down yourself.

Read More: How to Get Unique Holiday Gifts Without Leaving Your House

Instead, you can pick one up in town, as it’s more convenient. While this will help ease some of the heavy lifting, you’ll still have some very important decisions to make regarding the size and type of tree you’ll buy.

As long as you don’t wait until the last minute, there should be plenty to choose from, but it can be helpful to go in with a game plan — including knowing how much you want to spend. GOBankingRates found the average cost of a Christmas tree at top U.S. retailers is $112.63, but your total cost could be more or less, depending on where you shop and the tree you purchase. Here’s a look at what you can expect to spend on your tree this year.

Find Out: 30 Ways to Save on Holiday Gifts This Year

New York NY/USA-September 1, 2019 A Costco Wholesale store in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens in New York - Image.
New York NY/USA-September 1, 2019 A Costco Wholesale store in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens in New York - Image.

Costco

  • Tree type: Fraser Fir

  • Height: 6’ – 7’

  • Cost: $99.99

  • Tree type: Noble Fir

  • Height: 6’ – 7’

  • Cost: $119.99

  • Average cost of a tree at Costco: $109.99

Home Depot store
Home Depot store

Home Depot

  • Tree type: Douglas Fir

  • Height: 4’ – 5’

  • Cost: $69.98

  • Tree type: Fraser Fir

  • Height: 4’ – 5’

  • Cost: $69.98

  • Tree type: Turkish Fir

  • Height: 4’ – 5’

  • Cost: $69.98

  • Tree type: Nordmann Fir

  • Height: 4’ – 5’

  • Cost: $70.50

  • Tree type: Grand Fir

  • Height: 4’ – 5’

  • Cost: $74.98

  • Tree type: Blue Spruce

  • Height: 5’

  • Cost: $79.98

  • Tree type: Douglas Fir

  • Height: 5’ – 6’

  • Cost: $79.98

  • Tree type: Fraser Fir

  • Height: 5’ – 6’

  • Cost: $84.98

  • Average cost of a tree at Home Depot: $116.18

couple.
couple.

Home Depot (Continued)

  • Tree type: Fraser Fir

  • Height: 5’ – 5.5’

  • Cost: $89.98

  • Tree type: Noble Fir

  • Height: 4’ – 5’

  • Cost: $89.98

  • Tree type: Turkish Fir

  • Height: 5’ – 6’

  • Cost: $89.98

  • Tree type: Grand Fir

  • Height: 5’ – 6’

  • Cost: $94.98

  • Tree type: Fraser Fir

  • Height: 6’ – 6.5’

  • Cost: $99.98

  • Tree type: Noble Fir

  • Height: 5’ – 6’

  • Cost: $99.98

  • Tree type: Fraser Fir

  • Height: 6’ – 6.5’

  • Cost: $109.00

  • Tree type: Noble Fir

  • Height: 6’ – 6.5’

  • Cost: $115.00

  • Average cost of a tree at Home Depot: $116.18

Read More: How to Shop For Everyone on a Tight Holiday Budget

A young red head boy is decorating the Christmas tree in his home.
A young red head boy is decorating the Christmas tree in his home.

Home Depot (Continued)

  • Tree type: Fraser Fir

  • Height: 7’ – 7.5’

  • Cost: $149.00

  • Tree type: Douglas Fir

  • Height:5’

  • Cost: $159.99

  • Tree type: Grand Fir

  • Height:5’

  • Cost: $179.99

  • Tree type: Fraser Fir

  • Height:5’

  • Cost: $199.00

  • Tree type: Noble Fir

  • Height:5’

  • Cost: $199.00

  • Tree type: Nordmann Fir

  • Height:5’

  • Cost: $199.00

  • Tree type: Turkish Fir

  • Height:5’

  • Cost: $199.00

  • Average cost of a tree at Home Depot: $116.18

Lowe&#39;s
Lowe's

Lowe’s

  • Tree type: Balsam Fir

  • Height: 7’ – 8’

  • Cost: $59.98

  • Tree type: Nordmann Fir

  • Height: 5’ – 6’

  • Cost: $86.54

  • Tree type: Fraser Fir

  • Height: 5’ – 6’

  • Cost: $96.15

  • Tree type: Fresh Spruce

  • Height: 5’ – 6’

  • Cost: $96.15

  • Tree type: Grand Fir

  • Height: 5’ – 6’

  • Cost: $100.00

  • Tree type: Douglas Fir

  • Height: 6’ – 7’

  • Cost: $115.38

  • Tree type: Noble Fir

  • Height: 5’ – 6’

  • Cost: $119.23

  • Tree type: Noble Fir

  • Height: 6’ – 7’

  • Cost: $134.62

  • Average cost of a tree at Lowe’s: $101.01

Read More: How to Survive a Holiday Season Financial Crisis

Tucson, AZ July 21, 2019: Walmart Store Building Sign.
Tucson, AZ July 21, 2019: Walmart Store Building Sign.

Walmart

  • Tree type: Scotch Pine

  • Height: 5’

  • Cost: $74.99

  • Tree type: Douglas Fir

  • Height: 5’

  • Cost: $79.99

  • Tree type: Fraser Fir

  • Height: 5’

  • Cost: $99.99

  • Tree type: Fraser Fir

  • Height: 6’ – 7’

  • Cost: $109.99

  • Average cost of a tree at Walmart: $91.24

William-Sonoma
William-Sonoma

Williams Sonoma

  • Tree type: Fraser Fir

  • Height: 6’ – 7’

  • Cost: $119.95

  • Tree type: Fraser Fir

  • Height: 7’ – 8’

  • Cost: $149.95

  • Tree type: Fraser Fir

  • Height: 8’ – 9’

  • Cost: $169.95

  • Average cost of a tree at Williams Sonoma: $146.62

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates looked at national retailers that sell live Christmas trees standing at least 4 feet tall. Using each retailer’s website, information was gathered regarding tree type, height options and regular non-sale prices. After collecting these details, the overall average price of a Christmas tree from each retailer was calculated. Do note, these rates apply to El Segundo, Calif., as prices are regional.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Average Price of Christmas Trees at Top U.S. Retailers

Latest Stories

  • Republican lawmaker likens Trump vote-fraud crusade to the search for Bigfoot

    U.S. Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Va., told the Yahoo News "Skullduggery" podcast that President Trump's supporters claiming voter fraud share a lot in common with the people searching for Bigfoot.

  • Omar renews push to 'cancel rent and mortgage payments' during pandemic

    Rep. Ilhan Omar proposed the legislation in April but concerns about an impending wave of evictions has continued to grow.

  • Feds: Militia leader pointed rifle at officers in Kentucky

    The leader of a pro-gun group that stages armed protests against police violence has been charged with pointing a rifle at federal officers while in Kentucky for a demonstration. John F. Johnson, who calls himself “Grandmaster Jay,” is facing a federal charge of assaulting task force officers. A complaint filed in federal court in Louisville said Johnson pointed a rifle, which had a flashlight mounted to it, at officers who were on a roof in downtown Louisville on Sept. 4.

  • Joe Biden asks Anthony Fauci, the federal coronavirus expert, to become his chief medical adviser

    Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been a top official dealing with the pandemic.

  • Michigan judge declines to sanction Trump campaign over alleged 'disinformation' tactic

    A federal judge in Michigan declined to reprimand President Trump's campaign for submitting a court document that opposing lawyers said was purposefully misleading.

  • Is Trump really going to run for president again in 2024?

    Media reports suggest President Trump is eyeing another bid for the White House in four years. Will Trump 2024 become a reality?

  • Iran tells IAEA it will accelerate underground uranium enrichment

    Iran plans to install hundreds more advanced uranium-enriching centrifuges at an underground plant in breach of its deal with major powers, a U.N. nuclear watchdog report showed on Friday, a move that will raise pressure on U.S. President-elect Joe Biden. The confidential International Atomic Energy Agency report obtained by Reuters said Iran plans to install three more cascades, or clusters, of advanced IR-2m centrifuges in the underground plant at Natanz, which was apparently built to withstand aerial bombardment.

  • EU extends ban on Pakistan's airline from flying to Europe

    The European Union’s aviation safety agency has extended a ban imposed on Pakistan's state-run airline this year barring it from flying to Europe after a plane crash that killed 97 people in the port city of Karachi, a spokesman said Friday. At the time — and while the probe into the May 22 Airbus A320 crash was still underway — authorities acknowledged that nearly a third of Pakistani pilots, 260 out of 860, had cheated on their pilot’s exams. Pakistan International Airlines subsequently grounded 150 of its pilots while a probe by the country’s Civil Aviation Authority into the other pilots is still ongoing.

  • Growing number of Senate Republicans voice support for bipartisan coronavirus relief bill

    There appears to be growing support among Senate Republicans for a bipartisan coronavirus relief bill introduced earlier this week, reports The Washington Post.The $908 billion package — championed by moderate Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Susan Collins (D-Maine), and Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) — is in between what Democratic leadership is pushing for and what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has suggested. The moderates suggested an unemployment boost and money for state governments, but no stimulus checks.While McConnell on Thursday continued to resist the bipartisan bill, pushing instead for his version, which the White House has endorsed, other Republican senators got on board with the package. Sens. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), John Cornyn (R-Tex.), and Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) signaled they were open to the bipartisan bill.Democratic leaders said they believed the $908 billion package should be the basis for negotiations. Several Republicans echoed that, saying it wasn't exactly what they wanted but it made for a good starting point.McConnell didn't comment directly on the bipartisan proposal, but instead urged lawmakers to pull the trigger on his version, which he called "a serious and highly targeted relief proposal including elements which we know the president is ready and willing to sign into law."More stories from theweek.com What Trump is doing isn't politics. It's something much worse. The Donald goes down to Georgia 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims

  • Russia protests charges against state media journalists in Latvia

    Russia protested on Friday after Latvia charged several journalists from the Rossiya Segodnya news agency with violating European Union sanctions. The journalists were charged because of their association with Dmitry Kiselyov, who heads Rossiya Segodnya, said Sputnik Latvia, a subsidiary of Rossiya Segodnya. The Kremlin media mogul was sanctioned by the EU for his role in Russia's seizure of the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

  • Council won't appoint new prosecutor in Breonna Taylor case

    A council of Kentucky prosecutors said Friday it does not have the legal authority to appoint another special prosecutor in the police shooting of Breonna Taylor, despite a plea from Taylor's mother. Tamika Palmer had petitioned the Kentucky Prosecutors Advisory Council in October for a new special prosecutor to investigate police actions in her daughter’s death. In September, a grand jury declined to indict any Louisville police officers on charges connected to Taylor's shooting death during a warrant search.

  • India Muslim man arrested under 'love jihad' law

    He is the first to be arrested under a controversial anti-conversion law passed last month.

  • 'Simply unthinkable': Law officers call for halt to executions in Trump's final weeks

    Five executions are scheduled before Joe Biden, who opposes capital punishment, takes office. Ninety current and former law officials want a halt.

  • Biden reportedly picks Obama veterans for coronavirus czar and surgeon general

    President-elect Joe Biden has settled on a team to lead the U.S. through its biggest ongoing crisis, two people familiar with the decision tell Politico.Jeff Zients, who headed the National Economic Council under former President Barack Obama and is co-chair of Biden's transition team, will reportedly be named the White House's COVID-19 coordinator. Vivek Murthy, the surgeon general under Obama, will reportedly return to his role with more responsibilities, and Biden's coronavirus advisory board co-chair Marcella Nunez-Smith will get a special role focused on health disparities.Zients "isn't a health care guru, and he's the first to say that," one source close to Biden told Politico. But his managerial experience is seen as an asset as the U.S. prepares to roll out a vaccine and combat the coronavirus-induced economic crisis — "he's essentially playing that role with the transition now," the source said. Zients will reportedly be paired with health experts including Murthy, who has already been a part of Biden's coronavirus plans. Nunez-Smith, a Yale University associate professor of medicine, will meanwhile help address how COVID-19 and other health care issues disproportionately affect people of color.The left wing of the Democratic party isn't expected to be thrilled with Zients' selection, The New York Times reports. Progressive groups such as Revolving Door Project and Justice Democrats have already pointed out his corporate record, and the fact that an anesthesia company managed under the investment firm Zients ran had poor reviews. Under Obama, "his role was essentially to be a management consultant for the executive branch: cutting costs, finding efficiencies and looking at things like a businessman," Revolving Door said in a document about Zients' background.More stories from theweek.com What Trump is doing isn't politics. It's something much worse. The Donald goes down to Georgia 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims

  • Taiwan says trade deal would show U.S. support in face of China pressure

    A bilateral trade deal between Taiwan and the United States would reinforce U.S. support for the democratic island in the face of "unrelenting intimidation" from China, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday. Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has long angled for a trade deal with its most important diplomatic and military backer, and in August Tsai announced a relaxation on imports of U.S. pork and beef, removing a stumbling block.

  • Israel arrests man who doused inside of church with fuel

    Israeli police said Friday they arrested a Jewish man after he poured out a “flammable liquid” inside a church near Jerusalem’s Old City, in what they described as a “criminal” incident. The police did not provide further details about the motive, but past attacks on churches in the Holy Land have been blamed on Jewish extremists. Friday’s incident took place at the Church of All Nations, a Catholic church built on the traditional site of the Garden of Gethsemane, where Christians believe Jesus was betrayed by Judas, one of his followers, and arrested by the Romans before being crucified.

  • Dr. Jill Biden: Who is America’s next First Lady?

    Educator says she wants to keep on teaching when Joe Biden becomes president

  • Biden says he's concerned about reports Trump is considering preemptive pardons

    President-elect Joe Biden said when it comes to the Department of Justice, he is "not going to be telling them what they have to do and don't have to do."Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were interviewed by CNN's Jake Tapper on Thursday, and the discussion turned to reports that President Trump is contemplating preemptively pardoning his adult children, son-in-law Jared Kushner, and personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Biden said this "concerns me in terms of what kind of precedent it sets and how the rest of the world looks [at] us as a nation of laws and justice."Biden promised that he is "not going to be saying, 'Go prosecute A, B, or C,' I'm not going to be telling them. That's not the role, it's not my Justice Department, it's the people's Justice Department. So the persons or person I pick to run that department are going to be people who are going to have the independent capacity to decide who gets prosecuted, who doesn't."Harris, who once served as California's attorney general, added that the administration will assume that "any decision coming out of the Justice Department ... should be based on the law, it should not be influence by politics, period."More stories from theweek.com What Trump is doing isn't politics. It's something much worse. The Donald goes down to Georgia 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims

  • Philippines police threaten social distancing violators with caning

    Philippine police on Friday threatened to cane people who violate social distancing protocols as the Southeast Asian nation fights the spread of the coronavirus during the festive season. The Philippines celebrates one of the world's longest Christmas seasons, starting as early as September, and crowds have started to flock to sprawling malls and shopping centres despite the pandemic. Police general Cesar Binag, commander of the coronavirus task force, told a news conference that police and soldiers would patrol in public areas in the capital Manila, the hotspot of COVID-19 cases, carrying 1 meter rattan sticks to measure distancing.

  • Army Corps withdraws plan to charge for reservoir water

    The Army Corps of Engineers reversed course on an Obama-era proposal to charge for water drawn from reservoirs the Corps manages, North Dakota’s attorney general said Friday. Attorneys general from a dozen Western and Plains states sent a letter last year to the Trump administration asking that the proposal be withdrawn. Republican North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem headed the effort, which was backed by attorneys general from Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.