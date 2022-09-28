Average price for gallon of gas in Washington up 10 cents in one day

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Washington went up 10 cents since yesterday, according to AAA.

The current average of $5.021 for regular gas was only $4.922 on Monday, according to data from AAA.

AAA says the main reason for higher prices on the West Coast is due to refinery issues, such as planned maintenance or a fire.

The good news is low demand and low oil prices are helping to keep the prices from rising even more.

Hurricane Ian could cause some problems though, by disrupting oil production in the Gulf of Mexico.

The $5.021 average is still well below the peak of $5.555 for a gallon of regular back on June 16.