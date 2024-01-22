Average price for gas in Florida is now below $3 a gallon. Will it keep going down?

Gas prices in Florida are on the downswing.

The average cost in the state on Monday was $2.98 a gallon, the first dip below $3 in 2024.

Will the trend continue? That could depend on the weather.

“The state average has plummeted more than 16 cents in the past two weeks,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Plunging temps across the country contributes to lower fuel demand, which normally leads to excess fuel supplies and lower prices. More than 70% of filling stations now have gas prices below $3 a gallon.”

In the Miami area, gas prices dipped more than 9 cents a gallon from last week to this week, according to GasBuddy. In the Bradenton area, gas prices averaged $2.96 a gallon. And in Orlando, home to the theme parks, gas prices are $2.91 to start the week.

Here’s what to know about gas prices in Florida:

Gas prices on a trend.

Gas prices in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade: The average price: $3.04 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of nearly 1,700 stations in the region, a drop of 9.2 cents a gallon from last week. Prices in the Miami area are 10.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. Cheapest gas in the Miami area was $2.39 and the most expensive $4.99.

▪ Fort Lauderdale: $3.08

▪ West Palm Beach/Boca Raton: $3.20

Florida price at the pump

Average: The average price for a gallon of gas in Florida on Monday, according to AAA, was $2.98.

Gas prices around Florida

Monday prices, according to AAA:

Bradenton/Sarasota: $2.96

Naples: $3.08

Orlando: $2.91

Panama City: $2.84

Pensacola: $2.91

Tampa/St. Pete: $2.90

U.S. price at the pump

Average: The average price for a gallon of gas across the country on Monday, according to AAA, was $3.07.

What the experts are saying

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy: “We continue to see gasoline prices bouncing off lows, only to re-test them again and again. While prices jumped in some places, it’s being offset by drops elsewhere, and that has kept alive the possibility of briefly seeing the national average fall to the lowest level since 2021,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “We remain just a nickel or so away from a $2.99 national average, and while the window of opportunity continues to slowly close, with refiners now starting the purge of winter gasoline on the West Coast, we still have a low level chance of getting there. But make no mistake- if we do see a national average of $2.99 per gallon, it won’t last long as we start to turn the corner and get closer to the start of the transition to summer gasoline.”

How to find cheap gas near you

There’s an app to help: The GasBuddy app was built to show motorists prices around them and a fuel tracker can update users on stations that have or don’t have fuel based on supply changes.

Interactive map: Use the interactive Florida map below, with data from AAA, to see the average gas price by county. Just hover over an area and the price pops up. Keep in mind that there may be a lag in the data.