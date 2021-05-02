The Average Retirement Age in Every State

Retiring early seems to be on everyone’s minds these days. The growing popularity of the so-called FIRE movement — short for financial independence, retire early — is a testament to how much everyone seems to be craving a slice of “the easy life.” The good news is that in many U.S. states, what most people would call an “early” retirement is within reach. Although “full retirement age” for Social Security purposes isn’t until age 67, the average retirement age in every single state — with the exception of the District of Columbia — is below 67. On average, retirees in the U.S. hang up their work boots at age 64, according to Money Talks News.

Of course, to truly live a comfortable retirement takes more than desire — it also takes a large chunk of cash.

Get on Track: Most Tax-Friendly States To Retire

If nothing else, this study proves two things. First, the state in which you live can play a big role in how early you can retire, as evidenced by the low average retirement ages across wide swaths of the South and Midwest. Next, it takes more than $1 million to have a comfortable retirement in any state in America — or over $2 million in the case of Hawaii and the District of Columbia — so it’s important to work with a retirement advisor or the best 401(k) providers to help boost your savings as much as possible.

Check out when you can expect to retire, based on your state of residence.

Last updated: March 30, 2021

Birmingham, Alabama, USA downtown city skyline.

Alabama

Average retirement age: 62

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $49,099



Retirement savings needed: $883,790

Save More: Savings Tricks From Regular People Who Are Sitting on Millions

Alaska, USA - August 12, 2016: Downtown Juneau with flowers in the foreground with painted wooden storefront buildings and the Red Dog Saloon.

Alaska

Average retirement age: 61

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $79,249



Retirement savings needed: $1,505,740

Watch Out: 14 Key Signs You Will Run Out of Money in Retirement

Tucson, Arizona, USA downtown skyline with Sentinel Peak at dusk.

Arizona

Average retirement age: 63

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $58,327



Retirement savings needed: $991,560

Related: What Is a Roth IRA?

Hot Springs, Arkansas, USA - May 23, 2014: Historic Bath House Row at sunrise.

Arkansas

Story continues

Average retirement age: 62

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $47,836



Retirement savings needed: $861,053

Read: 17 Biggest Budgeting Mistakes You’re Making

SAN FRANCISCO, CA -31 AUG 2017- The Chinatown neighborhood of San Francisco is the oldest Chinatown in the United States and the largest Chinese community outside Asia.

California

Average retirement age: 64

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $83,279



Retirement savings needed: $1,332,457

Helpful: 19 Effective Ways To Tackle Your Budget

Centennial Colorado aerial view

Colorado

Average retirement age: 65

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $60,357



Retirement savings needed: $905,350

Check Out: Best Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month

Hartford Connecticut in the fall

Connecticut

Average retirement age: 65

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $70,817



Retirement savings needed: $1,062,257

Read: Tips To Keep Your Finances in Order Without Sacrificing What You Want

State Capitol Building of Delaware.

Delaware

Average retirement age: 63

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $58,418



Retirement savings needed: $993,101

Related: 17 Dumb Home-Buying Mistakes That Hurt Your Wallet

Washington's city street and post office tower at sunrise, Washington, DC, USA.

District of Columbia

Average retirement age: 67

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $94,248

Retirement savings needed: $1,225,222

Try: 50 Easy Things You Should Do To Save Money

Naples, Florida, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

Florida

Average retirement age: 64

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $56,382



Retirement savings needed: $902,116

Stop Now: 50 Terrible Ways To Try and Save Money

Helen, Georgia, USA - May 7, 2013: The square in the Appalachian town of Helen.

Georgia

Average retirement age: 63

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $50,066



Retirement savings needed: $851,122

Find Out: Things To Cut Out Right Now To Save Money During the Health Crisis

Palm tree silhouette at sunset, Hawaii, USA.

Hawaii

Average retirement age: 66

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $120,909



Retirement savings needed: $1,692,722

Read: 25 Tips for Saving Money With Your Spouse

City of Idaho Falls in Idaho State showing famous landmark church in autumn, USA.

Idaho

Average retirement age: 64

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $52,962



Retirement savings needed: $847,388

Helpful: 16 Effective Ways To Trick Yourself Into Saving Money

Old State Capitol in Springfield, Illinois - Image.

Illinois

Average retirement age: 64

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $54,657



Retirement savings needed: $874,507

Good To Know: 16 Splurges That Save You Money in the Long Run

Indianapolis, Indiana canal walk

Indiana

Average retirement age: 63

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $50,697



Retirement savings needed: $861,848

Keep Reading: 25 Ways To Save 20% More of Your Paycheck Without Even Trying

Morning in Des Moines, Iowa.

Iowa

Average retirement age: 65

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $52,399



Retirement savings needed: $785,982

Try: Cutting Out These 25 Expenses Will Save You $16,142.08 a Year

Wichita, Kansas, USA - Augusst 31, 2018: The confluence of the Arkansas and Little Arkansas River at the Keeper of the Plains near downtown Wichita at dawn.

Kansas

Average retirement age: 65

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $50,223



Retirement savings needed: $753,339

Learn More: Surprising Ways Gen Z and Millennials Are Worlds Apart Financially

Frankfort, Kentucky, USA town skyline on the Kentucky River at dusk.

Kentucky

Average retirement age: 62

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $51,082



Retirement savings needed: $919,469

Exclusive: Americans’ Savings Drop to Lowest Point in Years

The St.

Louisiana

Average retirement age: 62

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $52,695



Retirement savings needed: $948,503

See: How To Protect Your Retirement Savings During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Dawn At The Burnt Island Lighthouse - Image.

Maine

Average retirement age: 63

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $66,752



Retirement savings needed: $1,134,778

Whoa: 9 Successful Money-Making ‘Schemes’ That Are Actually Legal

Annapolis Maryland capitol

Maryland

Average retirement age: 65

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $73,111



Retirement savings needed: $1,096,666

Work Plans: Chick-fil-A and 23 More Companies With Surprisingly Great 401(k) Plans

Lobster Pot Restaurant in Province Town.

Massachusetts

Average retirement age: 66

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $77,122



Retirement savings needed: $1,079,710

Rich vs. Wealthy: What’s the Difference Between the Two?

Capitol park in Detroit downtown Summer.

Michigan

Average retirement age: 62

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $51,356

Retirement savings needed: $924,415

Read More: 27 Best Strategies To Get the Most Out of Your 401(k)

Minneapolis Minnesota cityscape view

Minnesota

Average retirement age: 65

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $56,869



Retirement savings needed: $853,040

Read: 20 Hobbies of the Rich Only They Can Afford

Biloxi, Mississippi, USA at Biloxi Lighthouse.

Mississippi

Average retirement age: 63

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $46,993



Retirement savings needed: $798,874

Find Out: 31 Dumb Things That Are Keeping You From Being Wealthy

Columbia, Missouri, USA downtown city skyline at twilight.

Missouri

Average retirement age: 63

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $50,247



Retirement savings needed: $854,197

See: Do You Think the Minimum Wage Should Be $15? Take Our Poll

Barn near Helena Montana - Image.

Montana

Average retirement age: 64

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $55,711



Retirement savings needed: $891,368

See: 42 Easy Ways To Save For Retirement

Downtown Omaha skyline with the Heartland of America Park (with a lake and fall colored trees) in the foreground.

Nebraska

Average retirement age: 65

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $52,439



Retirement savings needed: $786,583

Take Action: Do These 13 Things To Boost Your Retirement Savings Now

yacht

Nevada

Average retirement age: 63

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $63,300



Retirement savings needed: $1,076,107

Are High-Yield Savings Accounts Worth It? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Laconia is a city in Belknap County, New Hampshire, United States.

New Hampshire

Average retirement age: 65

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $62,011



Retirement savings needed: $930,159

Learn: What Is a Savings Bond and How Does It Work?

Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA - September 22, 2013: People walking the Atlantic City Boardwalk in NJ on September 22, 2013.

New Jersey

Average retirement age: 65

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $67,764



Retirement savings needed: $1,016,461

Avoid: 35 Retirement Planning Mistakes That Waste Your Money

Old Town Albuquerque New Mexico

New Mexico

Average retirement age: 62

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $51,556



Retirement savings needed: $928,181

Read: 19 Things You’ll Need To Sacrifice Now for a Healthy Retirement

Buffalo is the second largest city in the state of New York and the 81st most populous city in the United States.

New York

Average retirement age: 64

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $77,911



Retirement savings needed: $1,246,578

Check Out: Here’s How To Retire Early and Quit the Daily Grind

The historic Market House in downtown Fayetteville, North Carolina was built in 1838.

North Carolina

Average retirement age: 63

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $54,687



Retirement savings needed: $929,686

Start Cutting Costs: How To Save Money on All Your Monthly Expenses and Bills

Fargo, North Dakota, USA - June 12, 2017: Daytime view of the Fargo Theatre along Broadway N in the Downtown Historic District.

North Dakota

Average retirement age: 65

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $57,060



Retirement savings needed: $855,904

More Tips: 20 Ways To Save Money Fast

The Roebling Bridge in Cincinnati in the summer

Ohio

Average retirement age: 63

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $51,817



Retirement savings needed: $880,889

Read: Why It’s Harder To Save For Retirement Today Than 50 Years Ago

Tulsa skyline with a park, pond, and fountains in the foreground.

Oklahoma

Average retirement age: 62

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $48,716



Retirement savings needed: $876,879

See: 10 Signs You’re Not Saving Enough for Retirement

The barn on my family ranch in Pendleton, Oregon at dusk.

Oregon

Average retirement age: 63

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $78,439



Retirement savings needed: $1,333,467

Watch Out: 15 Retirement Mistakes and Why They’ll Shrink Your Nest Egg

View of Erie Pennsylvania from Dobbins Landing.

Pennsylvania

Average retirement age: 64

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $57,941



Retirement savings needed: $927,056

Read More: Is Now a Good Time To Raid Your 401(k)?

Providence, Rhode Island, USA park and skyline.

Rhode Island

Average retirement age: 65

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $67,594



Retirement savings needed: $1,013,904

Find Out: What Social Security Will Look Like in 2035

Downtown Charleston, South Carolina in the early evening.

South Carolina

Average retirement age: 63

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $53,207



Retirement savings needed: $904,527

Take a Look: 20 Geeky Collectibles That Could Make You Millions

Rapid City, South Dakota, USA - October 06, 2018: Street scene of downtown Rapid City with buildings and businesses.

South Dakota

Average retirement age: 66

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $56,178



Retirement savings needed: $786,497

Read: 10 Simple Habits of Money-Smart Individuals

Tennessee

Tennessee

Average retirement age: 64

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $50,186



Retirement savings needed: $802,977

Take a Look: These Once-Hot Housing Markets Are Cooling Off

Austin Texas USA sunrise skyline cityscape over Town Lake or Lady Bird Lake with amazing reflection.

Texas

Average retirement age: 65

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $52,341



Retirement savings needed: $785,109

Don’t Miss: The Complete Guide to the Best Retirement Age

Diminishing perspective on a high-angle view of towers and streets in the centre of Utah's State Capital, Salt Lake City.

Utah

Average retirement age: 65

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $54,363



Retirement savings needed: $815,449

Discover: Most Affordable Places To Retire Near You

The village of South Peacham nestled in the hill side of Vermont.

Vermont

Average retirement age: 65

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $67,651



Retirement savings needed: $1,014,762

Read: How Much It Cost To Retire in the Year You Were Born

High angle view of Roanoke Virginia with famous church in the background -- St Andrews Catholic Church.

Virginia

Average retirement age: 65

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $58,120



Retirement savings needed: $871,793

Check Out: 100 Ways To Make Your Money Last Until You’re 100

Seattle, Washington, USA - July 6, 2018: Pike Place Market or Public Market Center in summer season, Seattle, Washington, USA.

Washington

Average retirement age: 64

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $64,636



Retirement savings needed: $1,034,174

Concerns: A Troubling Look at the State of Retirement in 2021

West Virginia

West Virginia

Average retirement age: 61

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $49,439



Retirement savings needed: $939,341

Looking To Move? Key Signs You Should Sell Your Home When You Retire

MADISON, WISCONSIN, USA - JULY 29, 2017.

Wisconsin

Average retirement age: 64

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $56,434



Retirement savings needed: $902,942

Learn: How One Man Saved $1 Million in 5 Years

downtown Jackson Hole Wyoming

Wyoming

Average retirement age: 64

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $52,330



Retirement savings needed: $837,287

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: GOBankingRates looked at the average retirement age in every state, as reported by Money Talk News on Sep. 29, 2019, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s latest American Community Survey and compared it with the cost to retire in each state. To find the cost of a comfortable retirement in each of the respective states, GOBankingRates analyzed consumption expenditures of Americans aged 65 and older, based on data sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) Consumer Expenditure Survey 2019: (1) annual spending on groceries, defined as “food at home” by the BLS; (2) annual spending on housing, defined as “shelter” by the BLS; (3) annual spending on transportation, defined as “”Gasoline, other fuels, and motor oil” + “other vehicle expenses” by the BLS; (4) annual spending on healthcare; (5) annual spending on utilities, defined as “uilities, uels and other services” by BLS. These were then adjusted to every state’s itemized cost-of-living index, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s 2020 Quarter 3 average annual cost-of-living index. After calculating total necessities expenditures, an additional savings buffer was calculated by assuming that total expenditures covers 80% of one’s budget (50% for necessities and 30% for discretionary spending), with 20% left over for savings. All of GOBankingRates original data and analyses was conducted on Dec. 14, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Average Retirement Age in Every State