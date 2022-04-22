The Average Retirement Age in Every State

John Csiszar
·6 min read
Halfpoint / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Halfpoint / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Retiring early seems to be on everyone's minds these days. The growing popularity of the so-called FIRE movement -- short for financial independence, retire early -- is a testament to how much everyone seems to be craving a slice of "the easy life." The good news is that in many U.S. states, what most people would call an "early" retirement is within reach. Although "full retirement age" for Social Security purposes isn't until age 67, the average retirement age in every single state -- with the exception of the District of Columbia -- is below 67. On average, retirees in the U.S. hang up their work boots at age 64, according to Money Talks News.

Learn: 27 Ugly Truths About Retirement
Discover: 6 Bad Habits That Hike Up Your Grocery Bill

Of course, to truly live a comfortable retirement takes more than desire -- it also takes a large chunk of cash.

Check out when you can expect to retire, based on your state of residence.

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Alabama

  • Average retirement age: 62

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $49,099

  • Retirement savings needed: $883,790

POLL: Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven?

wanderluster / Getty Images
wanderluster / Getty Images

Alaska

  • Average retirement age: 61

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $79,249

  • Retirement savings needed: $1,505,740

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arizona

  • Average retirement age: 63

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $58,327

  • Retirement savings needed: $991,560

Tizod / Getty Images
Tizod / Getty Images

Arkansas

  • Average retirement age: 62

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $47,836

  • Retirement savings needed: $861,053

EQRoy / Shutterstock.com
EQRoy / Shutterstock.com

California

  • Average retirement age: 64

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $83,279

  • Retirement savings needed: $1,332,457

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Colorado

  • Average retirement age: 65

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $60,357

  • Retirement savings needed: $905,350

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

  • Average retirement age: 65

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $70,817

  • Retirement savings needed: $1,062,257

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Delaware

  • Average retirement age: 63

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $58,418

  • Retirement savings needed: $993,101

zorazhuang / iStock.com
zorazhuang / iStock.com

District of Columbia

  • Average retirement age: 67

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $94,248

  • Retirement savings needed: $1,225,222

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Florida

  • Average retirement age: 64

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $56,382

  • Retirement savings needed: $902,116

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

Georgia

  • Average retirement age: 63

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $50,066

  • Retirement savings needed: $851,122

zorazhuang / Getty Images/iStockphoto
zorazhuang / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hawaii

  • Average retirement age: 66

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $120,909

  • Retirement savings needed: $1,692,722

KingWu / Getty Images
KingWu / Getty Images

Idaho

  • Average retirement age: 64

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $52,962

  • Retirement savings needed: $847,388

Randall Runtsch / Shutterstock.com
Randall Runtsch / Shutterstock.com

Illinois

  • Average retirement age: 64

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $54,657

  • Retirement savings needed: $874,507

traveler1116 / Getty Images
traveler1116 / Getty Images

Indiana

  • Average retirement age: 63

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $50,697

  • Retirement savings needed: $861,848

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

  • Average retirement age: 65

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $52,399

  • Retirement savings needed: $785,982

Sean Pavone / Getty Images
Sean Pavone / Getty Images

Kansas

  • Average retirement age: 65

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $50,223

  • Retirement savings needed: $753,339

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Kentucky

  • Average retirement age: 62

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $51,082

  • Retirement savings needed: $919,469

Susanne Neumann / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Susanne Neumann / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Louisiana

  • Average retirement age: 62

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $52,695

  • Retirement savings needed: $948,503

davidmarxphoto / Shutterstock.com
davidmarxphoto / Shutterstock.com

Maine

  • Average retirement age: 63

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $66,752

  • Retirement savings needed: $1,134,778

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Maryland

  • Average retirement age: 65

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $73,111

  • Retirement savings needed: $1,096,666

Taku Sanada / Getty Images
Taku Sanada / Getty Images

Massachusetts

  • Average retirement age: 66

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $77,122

  • Retirement savings needed: $1,079,710

pawel.gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto
pawel.gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Michigan

  • Average retirement age: 62

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $51,356

  • Retirement savings needed: $924,415

jimkruger / Getty Images
jimkruger / Getty Images

Minnesota

  • Average retirement age: 65

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $56,869

  • Retirement savings needed: $853,040

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi

  • Average retirement age: 63

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $46,993

  • Retirement savings needed: $798,874

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Missouri

  • Average retirement age: 63

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $50,247

  • Retirement savings needed: $854,197

Scott Wilson Photography / Shutterstock.com
Scott Wilson Photography / Shutterstock.com

Montana

  • Average retirement age: 64

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $55,711

  • Retirement savings needed: $891,368

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska

  • Average retirement age: 65

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $52,439

  • Retirement savings needed: $786,583

LTuray / Getty Images/iStockphoto
LTuray / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nevada

  • Average retirement age: 63

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $63,300

  • Retirement savings needed: $1,076,107

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Hampshire

  • Average retirement age: 65

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $62,011

  • Retirement savings needed: $930,159

littleny / Getty Images
littleny / Getty Images

New Jersey

  • Average retirement age: 65

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $67,764

  • Retirement savings needed: $1,016,461

ivanastar / Getty Images
ivanastar / Getty Images

New Mexico

  • Average retirement age: 62

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $51,556

  • Retirement savings needed: $928,181

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

  • Average retirement age: 64

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $77,911

  • Retirement savings needed: $1,246,578

traveler1116 / Getty Images
traveler1116 / Getty Images

North Carolina

  • Average retirement age: 63

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $54,687

  • Retirement savings needed: $929,686

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

North Dakota

  • Average retirement age: 65

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $57,060

  • Retirement savings needed: $855,904

aceshot / Getty Images/iStockphoto
aceshot / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

  • Average retirement age: 63

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $51,817

  • Retirement savings needed: $880,889

Davel5957 / Getty Images
Davel5957 / Getty Images

Oklahoma

  • Average retirement age: 62

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $48,716

  • Retirement savings needed: $876,879

Bridget Moyer / Shutterstock.com
Bridget Moyer / Shutterstock.com

Oregon

  • Average retirement age: 63

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $78,439

  • Retirement savings needed: $1,333,467

drnadig / Getty Images/iStockphoto
drnadig / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

  • Average retirement age: 64

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $57,941

  • Retirement savings needed: $927,056

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

  • Average retirement age: 65

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $67,594

  • Retirement savings needed: $1,013,904

traveler1116 / Getty Images
traveler1116 / Getty Images

South Carolina

  • Average retirement age: 63

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $53,207

  • Retirement savings needed: $904,527

James_Gabbert / Getty Images
James_Gabbert / Getty Images

South Dakota

  • Average retirement age: 66

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $56,178

  • Retirement savings needed: $786,497

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Tennessee

  • Average retirement age: 64

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $50,186

  • Retirement savings needed: $802,977

Roschetzky Photography / Shutterstock.com
Roschetzky Photography / Shutterstock.com

Texas

  • Average retirement age: 65

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $52,341

  • Retirement savings needed: $785,109

georgeclerk / iStock.com
georgeclerk / iStock.com

Utah

  • Average retirement age: 65

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $54,363

  • Retirement savings needed: $815,449

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images
Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

Vermont

  • Average retirement age: 65

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $67,651

  • Retirement savings needed: $1,014,762

WilliamSherman / Getty Images/iStockphoto
WilliamSherman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Virginia

  • Average retirement age: 65

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $58,120

  • Retirement savings needed: $871,793

AnSyvanych / Getty Images
AnSyvanych / Getty Images

Washington

  • Average retirement age: 64

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $64,636

  • Retirement savings needed: $1,034,174

DavidByronKeener / iStock.com
DavidByronKeener / iStock.com

West Virginia

  • Average retirement age: 61

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $49,439

  • Retirement savings needed: $939,341

MarynaG / Shutterstock.com
MarynaG / Shutterstock.com

Wisconsin

  • Average retirement age: 64

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $56,434

  • Retirement savings needed: $902,942

troutfisherman / Getty Images
troutfisherman / Getty Images

Wyoming

  • Average retirement age: 64

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $52,330

  • Retirement savings needed: $837,287

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: GOBankingRates looked at the average retirement age in every state, as reported by Money Talk News on Sep. 29, 2019, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau's latest American Community Survey and compared it with the cost to retire in each state. To find the cost of a comfortable retirement in each of the respective states, GOBankingRates analyzed consumption expenditures of Americans aged 65 and older, based on data sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) Consumer Expenditure Survey 2019: (1) annual spending on groceries, defined as "food at home" by the BLS; (2) annual spending on housing, defined as "shelter" by the BLS; (3) annual spending on transportation, defined as ""Gasoline, other fuels, and motor oil" + "other vehicle expenses" by the BLS; (4) annual spending on healthcare; (5) annual spending on utilities, defined as "uilities, uels and other services" by BLS. These were then adjusted to every state's itemized cost-of-living index, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's 2020 Quarter 3 average annual cost-of-living index. After calculating total necessities expenditures, an additional savings buffer was calculated by assuming that total expenditures covers 80% of one's budget (50% for necessities and 30% for discretionary spending), with 20% left over for savings. All of GOBankingRates original data and analyses was conducted on Dec. 14, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Average Retirement Age in Every State

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The 10 Most Important Things To Consider When Planning Your Retirement

    Successful retirement planning is a lifelong endeavor and involves many stages. But as you near retirement, it's time to focus specifically on how you actually intend to live in retirement, and what...

  • Why Buying Property in These Vacation Destinations Could Be a Great Investment

    Real estate in general has long been a way for Americans to generate wealth. However, most Americans don't venture outside of their primary residence when it comes to investing in real estate. Owning...

  • Could You Retire Early? Here's What Suze Orman Thinks

    For a lot of folks, working until traditional retirement age -- around 70 or older -- is, well, terrifying. Not only has this dissatisfaction led to many workers finding both new jobs and careers, but it's also pushing more and more people to consider the idea of early retirement. One of the most prominent movements for early retirement is called FIRE, short for "Financially Independent, Retire Early."

  • 15 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire

    If you're like most people facing retirement, you don't have an unlimited budget. Even so, that doesn't mean that you have to settle for living out what are supposed to be your golden years in a...

  • Half of US Employees Would Leave Their Job for This One Reason, But Will Stay for These Benefits

    As the Great Resignation continues across the U.S., employees are gaining clarity as to what they want out of a job, what would entice them to stay, and what "dealbreakers" would force them to leave....

  • 1 Simple Move That Can Boost Your Retirement Savings by $60,000

    It's more challenging than ever to prepare for retirement, and there's a good chance you'll need a substantial nest egg to enjoy your senior years comfortably. Few workers have access to pensions anymore, and Social Security is only designed to replace around 40% of your pre-retirement income. The bulk of your income, then, will likely need to come from your personal savings.

  • Chick-fil-A closing a store in Charlotte region, leaving over 110 people out of work

    The popular Southern chicken chain has recently opened other stores in the Charlotte area.

  • You Can't Afford to Misjudge These 3 Retirement Costs

    Retirement is a period of life that many people look forward to. Many people are able to enter retirement with their homes paid off. In reality, your housing costs could be substantial, even in the absence of a mortgage payment.

  • This Type of Senior Is Struggling to Afford Retirement

    Amid an economic environment marked by inflation, single seniors are having a harder time in retirement compared to married seniors, a new survey has found. The results of the American Advisors Group survey suggest unmarried seniors have less money than … Continue reading → The post This Type of Senior Is Struggling to Afford Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Club Med Is Hiring for a Dream Job That Lets You Live at a Punta Cana Resort for a Full Ye

    Yes, 12 months at the Club Med Punta Cana is part of the job description.

  • America Gave Up on Overtime—and It’s Costing Workers $35,451 a Year

    American workers are increasingly underpaid, overworked, and overwhelmed. If you’re under the age of 45, you may have no idea that overtime pay is even a thing. Profits are up, real wages are down, and income inequality has soared to its highest level since the Gilded Age.

  • Infowars Bankruptcy May Be Abuse of Court System, Justice Department Says

    (Bloomberg) -- An arm of the U.S. Justice Department cast doubt on far-right radio host Alex Jones’s use of bankruptcy as three companies he once owned prepare for their first day in court Friday. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: UN Chief to See Putin; Russia Aims for SouthThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaU.S. Blasts China’s Support for Russia,

  • Boeing 787 Deliveries To Resume In 2H22: Reuters

    Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) has informed key airlines and parts suppliers that 787 Dreamliner deliveries will begin in the second half of 2022, Reuters reported, citing three people familiar with the matter. Boeing's large 787 inventory, accumulated since deliveries were halted nearly a year ago due to structural issues, has locked up desperately needed cash and reduced airline capacity. The report cited two people familiar with the matter that Boeing has told airlines that deliveries would resume duri

  • Woman drops paternity lawsuit against Jerry Jones, but requests DNA testing

    Alexandra Davis, who filed a lawsuit in March saying that Jones is her father, asked that the lawsuit be dismissed without prejudice, according to court records.

  • NeNe Leakes Has Sued Andy Cohen And “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta” Production Companies For Allegedly Encouraging A Racist And Hostile Workplace Environment

    Leakes claims that, as well as fostering a racist and hostile workplace environment, Housewives executives — including Andy Cohen — forced her out of the show to prevent her from speaking out about the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020.View Entire Post ›

  • White Principal Claims She Was Bullied Into Quitting After Racist ‘Slip of the Tongue’

    Agnor-Hurt Elementary SchoolA former Virginia school administrator claims she was “forced out” of her job after a “slip of the tongue” during a racial training exercise. Now, she’s suing the school district.The lawsuit filed this month by Emily Mais alleges that white employees in the Albemarle County Public School system were placed in a “no-win” situation when they participated in racial equity training.Mais, a former assistant principal at Agnor-Hurt Elementary School in Charlottesville, clai

  • Lucky Enough to Have a 401(k)? 3 Ways to Make the Most of It

    Being able to save for retirement in a 401(k) is far from a given. Plenty of companies don't offer these plans to their workers. But if you have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan through your job, it's important to take maximum advantage of the benefits it can provide.

  • 'Beyond outrageous': L.A. company faked COVID test results, authorities allege

    A company accused of handing out fake results for hundreds of coronavirus tests will pay more than $20 million in a settlement with the city of L.A.

  • Where Retirees Rely Most (and Least) on Social Security – 2022 Edition

    Retirement can often be daunting because it means a shift from traditional income to a reliance on savings, investments and government programs such as Social Security. However, for most Americans, the government safety net is not enough to live on. … Continue reading → The post Where Retirees Rely Most (and Least) on Social Security – 2022 Edition appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Exclusive-Boeing tells airlines 787 deliveries to restart second-half 2022 -sources

    Boeing Co has advised key airlines and parts suppliers that 787 Dreamliner deliveries would resume in the second half of 2022, a crucial landmark for an industry eager for a post-COVID recovery, three people familiar with the matter said. Boeing's swollen 787 inventory, amassed since it halted deliveries nearly a year ago over structural flaws, has locked up desperately needed cash and cut airline capacity. Resuming deliveries is also key to Boeing's plans for step-by-step 787 production increases in the coming months - vital to propping up a supply chain that has weathered successive crises.