The Average Retirement Age in Every State

skynesher / iStock.com

Retiring early seems to be on everyone's minds these days. The growing popularity of the so-called FIRE movement -- short for financial independence, retire early -- is a testament to how much everyone seems to be craving a slice of "the easy life." The good news is that in many U.S. states, what most people would call an "early" retirement is within reach. Although "full retirement age" for Social Security purposes isn't until age 67, the average retirement age in every single state -- with the exception of the District of Columbia -- is below 67. On average, retirees in the U.S. hang up their work boots at age 64, according to Money Talks News.

Read More: Social Security Cost-of-Living Adjustments Aren't Enough To Pay Higher Costs for Seniors

Find Out: Here's Exactly How Much Savings You Need To Retire In Your State

Of course, to truly live a comfortable retirement takes more than desire -- it also takes a large chunk of cash.

Check out when you can expect to retire, based on your state of residence.

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Alabama

Average retirement age: 62

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $49,099



Retirement savings needed: $883,790

Save More: Savings Tricks From Regular People Who Are Sitting on Millions

wanderluster / Getty Images

Alaska

Average retirement age: 61

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $79,249



Retirement savings needed: $1,505,740

Watch Out: 14 Key Signs You Will Run Out of Money in Retirement

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arizona

Average retirement age: 63

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $58,327



Retirement savings needed: $991,560

Related: What Is a Roth IRA?

Tizod / Getty Images

Arkansas

Average retirement age: 62

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $47,836



Retirement savings needed: $861,053

Read: 17 Biggest Budgeting Mistakes You're Making

EQRoy / Shutterstock.com

California

Average retirement age: 64

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $83,279



Retirement savings needed: $1,332,457

Helpful: 19 Effective Ways To Tackle Your Budget

Shutterstock.com

Colorado

Average retirement age: 65

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $60,357



Retirement savings needed: $905,350

Story continues

Check Out: Best Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

Average retirement age: 65

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $70,817



Retirement savings needed: $1,062,257

Read: Tips To Keep Your Finances in Order Without Sacrificing What You Want

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Delaware

Average retirement age: 63

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $58,418



Retirement savings needed: $993,101

Related: 17 Dumb Home-Buying Mistakes That Hurt Your Wallet

zorazhuang / iStock.com

District of Columbia

Average retirement age: 67

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $94,248

Retirement savings needed: $1,225,222

Try: 50 Easy Things You Should Do To Save Money

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Florida

Average retirement age: 64

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $56,382



Retirement savings needed: $902,116

Stop Now: 50 Terrible Ways To Try and Save Money

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

Georgia

Average retirement age: 63

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $50,066



Retirement savings needed: $851,122

Find Out: Things To Cut Out Right Now To Save Money During the Health Crisis

zorazhuang / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hawaii

Average retirement age: 66

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $120,909



Retirement savings needed: $1,692,722

Read: 25 Tips for Saving Money With Your Spouse

KingWu / Getty Images

Idaho

Average retirement age: 64

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $52,962



Retirement savings needed: $847,388

Helpful: 16 Effective Ways To Trick Yourself Into Saving Money

Randall Runtsch / Shutterstock.com

Illinois

Average retirement age: 64

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $54,657



Retirement savings needed: $874,507

Good To Know: 16 Splurges That Save You Money in the Long Run

traveler1116 / Getty Images

Indiana

Average retirement age: 63

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $50,697



Retirement savings needed: $861,848

Keep Reading: 25 Ways To Save 20% More of Your Paycheck Without Even Trying

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

Average retirement age: 65

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $52,399



Retirement savings needed: $785,982

Try: Cutting Out These 25 Expenses Will Save You $16,142.08 a Year

Sean Pavone / Getty Images

Kansas

Average retirement age: 65

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $50,223



Retirement savings needed: $753,339

Learn More: Surprising Ways Gen Z and Millennials Are Worlds Apart Financially

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Kentucky

Average retirement age: 62

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $51,082



Retirement savings needed: $919,469

Exclusive: Americans' Savings Drop to Lowest Point in Years

Susanne Neumann / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Louisiana

Average retirement age: 62

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $52,695



Retirement savings needed: $948,503

See: How To Protect Your Retirement Savings During the Coronavirus Pandemic

davidmarxphoto / Shutterstock.com

Maine

Average retirement age: 63

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $66,752



Retirement savings needed: $1,134,778

Whoa: 9 Successful Money-Making 'Schemes' That Are Actually Legal

Shutterstock.com

Maryland

Average retirement age: 65

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $73,111



Retirement savings needed: $1,096,666

Work Plans: Chick-fil-A and 23 More Companies With Surprisingly Great 401(k) Plans

Taku Sanada / Getty Images

Massachusetts

Average retirement age: 66

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $77,122



Retirement savings needed: $1,079,710

Rich vs. Wealthy: What's the Difference Between the Two?

pawel.gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Michigan

Average retirement age: 62

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $51,356

Retirement savings needed: $924,415

Read More: 27 Best Strategies To Get the Most Out of Your 401(k)

jimkruger / Getty Images

Minnesota

Average retirement age: 65

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $56,869



Retirement savings needed: $853,040

Read: 20 Hobbies of the Rich Only They Can Afford

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi

Average retirement age: 63

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $46,993



Retirement savings needed: $798,874

Find Out: 31 Dumb Things That Are Keeping You From Being Wealthy

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Missouri

Average retirement age: 63

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $50,247



Retirement savings needed: $854,197

See: Do You Think the Minimum Wage Should Be $15? Take Our Poll

Scott Wilson Photography / Shutterstock.com

Montana

Average retirement age: 64

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $55,711



Retirement savings needed: $891,368

See: 42 Easy Ways To Save For Retirement

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska

Average retirement age: 65

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $52,439



Retirement savings needed: $786,583

Take Action: Do These 13 Things To Boost Your Retirement Savings Now

LTuray / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nevada

Average retirement age: 63

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $63,300



Retirement savings needed: $1,076,107

Are High-Yield Savings Accounts Worth It? Here's Everything You Need To Know

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Hampshire

Average retirement age: 65

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $62,011



Retirement savings needed: $930,159

Learn: What Is a Savings Bond and How Does It Work?

littleny / Getty Images

New Jersey

Average retirement age: 65

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $67,764



Retirement savings needed: $1,016,461

Avoid: 35 Retirement Planning Mistakes That Waste Your Money

ivanastar / Getty Images

New Mexico

Average retirement age: 62

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $51,556



Retirement savings needed: $928,181

Read: 19 Things You'll Need To Sacrifice Now for a Healthy Retirement

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

Average retirement age: 64

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $77,911



Retirement savings needed: $1,246,578

Check Out: Here's How To Retire Early and Quit the Daily Grind

traveler1116 / Getty Images

North Carolina

Average retirement age: 63

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $54,687



Retirement savings needed: $929,686

Start Cutting Costs: How To Save Money on All Your Monthly Expenses and Bills

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

North Dakota

Average retirement age: 65

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $57,060



Retirement savings needed: $855,904

More Tips: 20 Ways To Save Money Fast

aceshot / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

Average retirement age: 63

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $51,817



Retirement savings needed: $880,889

Read: Why It's Harder To Save For Retirement Today Than 50 Years Ago

Davel5957 / Getty Images

Oklahoma

Average retirement age: 62

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $48,716



Retirement savings needed: $876,879

See: 10 Signs You're Not Saving Enough for Retirement

Bridget Moyer / Shutterstock.com

Oregon

Average retirement age: 63

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $78,439



Retirement savings needed: $1,333,467

Watch Out: 15 Retirement Mistakes and Why They'll Shrink Your Nest Egg

drnadig / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

Average retirement age: 64

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $57,941



Retirement savings needed: $927,056

Read More: Is Now a Good Time To Raid Your 401(k)?

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

Average retirement age: 65

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $67,594



Retirement savings needed: $1,013,904

Find Out: What Social Security Will Look Like in 2035

traveler1116 / Getty Images

South Carolina

Average retirement age: 63

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $53,207



Retirement savings needed: $904,527

Take a Look: 20 Geeky Collectibles That Could Make You Millions

James_Gabbert / Getty Images

South Dakota

Average retirement age: 66

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $56,178



Retirement savings needed: $786,497

Read: 10 Simple Habits of Money-Smart Individuals

Shutterstock.com

Tennessee

Average retirement age: 64

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $50,186



Retirement savings needed: $802,977

Take a Look: These Once-Hot Housing Markets Are Cooling Off

Roschetzky Photography / Shutterstock.com

Texas

Average retirement age: 65

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $52,341



Retirement savings needed: $785,109

Don't Miss: The Complete Guide to the Best Retirement Age

georgeclerk / iStock.com

Utah

Average retirement age: 65

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $54,363



Retirement savings needed: $815,449

Discover: Most Affordable Places To Retire Near You

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

Vermont

Average retirement age: 65

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $67,651



Retirement savings needed: $1,014,762

Read: How Much It Cost To Retire in the Year You Were Born

WilliamSherman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Virginia

Average retirement age: 65

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $58,120



Retirement savings needed: $871,793

Check Out: 100 Ways To Make Your Money Last Until You're 100

AnSyvanych / Getty Images

Washington

Average retirement age: 64

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $64,636



Retirement savings needed: $1,034,174

Concerns: A Troubling Look at the State of Retirement in 2021

DavidByronKeener / iStock.com

West Virginia

Average retirement age: 61

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $49,439



Retirement savings needed: $939,341

Looking To Move? Key Signs You Should Sell Your Home When You Retire

MarynaG / Shutterstock.com

Wisconsin

Average retirement age: 64

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $56,434



Retirement savings needed: $902,942

Learn: How One Man Saved $1 Million in 5 Years

troutfisherman / Getty Images

Wyoming

Average retirement age: 64

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $52,330



Retirement savings needed: $837,287

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: GOBankingRates looked at the average retirement age in every state, as reported by Money Talk News on Sep. 29, 2019, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau's latest American Community Survey and compared it with the cost to retire in each state. To find the cost of a comfortable retirement in each of the respective states, GOBankingRates analyzed consumption expenditures of Americans aged 65 and older, based on data sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) Consumer Expenditure Survey 2019: (1) annual spending on groceries, defined as "food at home" by the BLS; (2) annual spending on housing, defined as "shelter" by the BLS; (3) annual spending on transportation, defined as ""Gasoline, other fuels, and motor oil" + "other vehicle expenses" by the BLS; (4) annual spending on healthcare; (5) annual spending on utilities, defined as "uilities, uels and other services" by BLS. These were then adjusted to every state's itemized cost-of-living index, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's 2020 Quarter 3 average annual cost-of-living index. After calculating total necessities expenditures, an additional savings buffer was calculated by assuming that total expenditures covers 80% of one's budget (50% for necessities and 30% for discretionary spending), with 20% left over for savings. All of GOBankingRates original data and analyses was conducted on Dec. 14, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Average Retirement Age in Every State