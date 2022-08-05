Average Retirement Age in Every State

Retiring early seems to be on everyone's minds these days. The growing popularity of the so-called FIRE movement -- short for financial independence, retire early -- is a testament to how much everyone seems to be craving a slice of "the easy life." The good news is that in many U.S. states, what most people would call an "early" retirement is within reach.

Although "full retirement age" for Social Security purposes isn't until age 67, the average retirement age in every single state -- with the exception of the District of Columbia -- is below 67. On average, retirees in the U.S. hang up their work boots at age 64, according to Money Talks News.

Of course, to truly live a comfortable retirement takes more than desire -- it also takes a large chunk of cash.

Check out when you can expect to retire, based on your state of residence.

Alabama

  • Average retirement age: 62

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $49,099

  • Retirement savings needed: $883,790

Alaska

  • Average retirement age: 61

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $79,249

  • Retirement savings needed: $1,505,740

Arizona

  • Average retirement age: 63

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $58,327

  • Retirement savings needed: $991,560

Arkansas

  • Average retirement age: 62

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $47,836

  • Retirement savings needed: $861,053

California

  • Average retirement age: 64

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $83,279

  • Retirement savings needed: $1,332,457

Colorado

  • Average retirement age: 65

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $60,357

  • Retirement savings needed: $905,350

Connecticut

  • Average retirement age: 65

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $70,817

  • Retirement savings needed: $1,062,257

Delaware

  • Average retirement age: 63

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $58,418

  • Retirement savings needed: $993,101

District of Columbia

  • Average retirement age: 67

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $94,248

  • Retirement savings needed: $1,225,222

Florida

  • Average retirement age: 64

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $56,382

  • Retirement savings needed: $902,116

Georgia

  • Average retirement age: 63

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $50,066

  • Retirement savings needed: $851,122

Hawaii

  • Average retirement age: 66

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $120,909

  • Retirement savings needed: $1,692,722

Idaho

  • Average retirement age: 64

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $52,962

  • Retirement savings needed: $847,388

Illinois

  • Average retirement age: 64

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $54,657

  • Retirement savings needed: $874,507

Indiana

  • Average retirement age: 63

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $50,697

  • Retirement savings needed: $861,848

Iowa

  • Average retirement age: 65

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $52,399

  • Retirement savings needed: $785,982

Kansas

  • Average retirement age: 65

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $50,223

  • Retirement savings needed: $753,339

Kentucky

  • Average retirement age: 62

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $51,082

  • Retirement savings needed: $919,469

Louisiana

  • Average retirement age: 62

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $52,695

  • Retirement savings needed: $948,503

Maine

  • Average retirement age: 63

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $66,752

  • Retirement savings needed: $1,134,778

Maryland

  • Average retirement age: 65

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $73,111

  • Retirement savings needed: $1,096,666

Massachusetts

  • Average retirement age: 66

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $77,122

  • Retirement savings needed: $1,079,710

Michigan

  • Average retirement age: 62

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $51,356

  • Retirement savings needed: $924,415

Minnesota

  • Average retirement age: 65

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $56,869

  • Retirement savings needed: $853,040

Mississippi

  • Average retirement age: 63

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $46,993

  • Retirement savings needed: $798,874

Missouri

  • Average retirement age: 63

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $50,247

  • Retirement savings needed: $854,197

Montana

  • Average retirement age: 64

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $55,711

  • Retirement savings needed: $891,368

Nebraska

  • Average retirement age: 65

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $52,439

  • Retirement savings needed: $786,583

Nevada

  • Average retirement age: 63

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $63,300

  • Retirement savings needed: $1,076,107

New Hampshire

  • Average retirement age: 65

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $62,011

  • Retirement savings needed: $930,159

New Jersey

  • Average retirement age: 65

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $67,764

  • Retirement savings needed: $1,016,461

New Mexico

  • Average retirement age: 62

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $51,556

  • Retirement savings needed: $928,181

New York

  • Average retirement age: 64

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $77,911

  • Retirement savings needed: $1,246,578

North Carolina

  • Average retirement age: 63

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $54,687

  • Retirement savings needed: $929,686

North Dakota

  • Average retirement age: 65

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $57,060

  • Retirement savings needed: $855,904

Ohio

  • Average retirement age: 63

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $51,817

  • Retirement savings needed: $880,889

Oklahoma

  • Average retirement age: 62

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $48,716

  • Retirement savings needed: $876,879

Oregon

  • Average retirement age: 63

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $78,439

  • Retirement savings needed: $1,333,467

Pennsylvania

  • Average retirement age: 64

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $57,941

  • Retirement savings needed: $927,056

Rhode Island

  • Average retirement age: 65

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $67,594

  • Retirement savings needed: $1,013,904

South Carolina

  • Average retirement age: 63

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $53,207

  • Retirement savings needed: $904,527

South Dakota

  • Average retirement age: 66

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $56,178

  • Retirement savings needed: $786,497

Tennessee

  • Average retirement age: 64

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $50,186

  • Retirement savings needed: $802,977

Texas

  • Average retirement age: 65

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $52,341

  • Retirement savings needed: $785,109

Utah

  • Average retirement age: 65

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $54,363

  • Retirement savings needed: $815,449

Vermont

  • Average retirement age: 65

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $67,651

  • Retirement savings needed: $1,014,762

Virginia

  • Average retirement age: 65

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $58,120

  • Retirement savings needed: $871,793

Washington

  • Average retirement age: 64

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $64,636

  • Retirement savings needed: $1,034,174

West Virginia

  • Average retirement age: 61

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $49,439

  • Retirement savings needed: $939,341

Wisconsin

  • Average retirement age: 64

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $56,434

  • Retirement savings needed: $902,942

Wyoming

  • Average retirement age: 64

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $52,330

  • Retirement savings needed: $837,287

Methodology: GOBankingRates looked at the average retirement age in every state, as reported by Money Talk News on Sep. 29, 2019, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau's latest American Community Survey and compared it with the cost to retire in each state. To find the cost of a comfortable retirement in each of the respective states, GOBankingRates analyzed consumption expenditures of Americans aged 65 and older, based on data sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) Consumer Expenditure Survey 2019: (1) annual spending on groceries, defined as "food at home" by the BLS; (2) annual spending on housing, defined as "shelter" by the BLS; (3) annual spending on transportation, defined as ""Gasoline, other fuels, and motor oil" + "other vehicle expenses" by the BLS; (4) annual spending on healthcare; (5) annual spending on utilities, defined as "uilities, uels and other services" by BLS. These were then adjusted to every state's itemized cost-of-living index, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's 2020 Quarter 3 average annual cost-of-living index. After calculating total necessities expenditures, an additional savings buffer was calculated by assuming that total expenditures covers 80% of one's budget (50% for necessities and 30% for discretionary spending), with 20% left over for savings. All of GOBankingRates original data and analyses was conducted on Dec. 14, 2020.

