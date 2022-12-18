124

This Is When The Average American Retires

Rachel Cautero
·5 min read
Elderly Asian couple enjoying being outdoors
Elderly Asian couple enjoying being outdoors

Determining when to retire can be tough. There are various factors to consider, including your financial situation, your health, and the lifestyle you wish to enjoy once you retire. While the decision of when to retire is personal to you, it may help to know when people typically retire. So, what’s the average retirement age, and how is it changing? And what financial considerations should you weigh before you retire? While we answer these questions below, speaking with a financial advisor can help you get all of these questions answered for your personal situation.

Average Retirement Age and  How It’s Changing

Workers in the United States generally retire at around age 64, though data shows that the average age varies by state. For example, the average age of retirement in Washington, D.C., is around 67, while many states’ average age is around 65, such as Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Vermont, and Texas. Other states boast even lower ages, like Alabama, Kentucky, and Michigan’s 63, or Alaska and West Virginia at age 61.

In recent years, the average retirement age has risen. In 1986, the average retirement age for men was about 62 and for women about 57. By 2016 the average retirement age for men had climbed to approximately 65 and for women approximately 63. Changes in Social Security, fewer employer pensions, and even extended lifespans can cause many to put retirement off, at least for a few years.

Additionally, with the average Social Security benefit at just $1,503 a month and pensions on the decline, hopeful retirees may find that their retirement budget and expected spending far outweigh their expected income. That can also cause them to put off retirement.

Your Retirement Age and Social Security

A large ocean liner floating in a calm sea.
A large ocean liner floating in a calm sea.

Once you reach your 60s, Social Security becomes a factor in deciding when to retire. You can start collecting Social Security benefits at age 62, though you aren’t yet considered full retirement age (FRA) at that time and will only collect 75% of your expected benefits. By comparison, if you wait until age 65 to begin collecting benefits, you’ll receive 93.3% of your monthly benefit. The FRA is 66 for people born between 1943 and 1959 or 67 for those born in 1960 or later.

But your FRA is not the year when you get the largest possible benefit. Retirees can also get more than their FRA benefit if they wait beyond that age to begin drawing benefits. For example, waiting one year past your FRA results in a getting between 108% and 115.3% of your FRA, depending on which month you were born in. And if you wait until you turn 70 to start getting Social Security, you will receive 132% of your FRA benefit.

What to Do Before Retirement

But before you can actually enjoy your hard-earned retirement, there are a few important things you’ll need to check off your list. First, if you haven’t already been contributing the maximum to your retirement savings plan, now’s the time to start doing so.

Remember, beginning at age 50, you’re eligible to contribute up to $6,500 in catch-up contributions to your 401(k), 403(b), or 457(b). If you have a traditional or Roth IRA and are age 50 or older, you can contribute up to $1,000 in catch-up contributions.

Once you hit 65, you are eligible to begin receiving Medicare, a federal government program that provides healthcare to the elderly. To be eligible for Medicare, you need to be a U.S. citizen or permanent legal resident or have worked long enough to be eligible for Social Security. This is an important factor in the retirement puzzle. That’s because healthcare costs are one of the biggest expenses you can expect to pay during retirement. Some studies estimate that a retired couple should expect to spend $285,000 in healthcare and related medical expenses during their golden years.

And don’t forget about Social Security. Use the Social Security Administration’s benefits calculator to determine your estimated benefit. What that number looks like and how it plays into your retirement budget may also affect your timeline.

The Bottom Line

A retired man strolls down a golf course fairway.
A retired man strolls down a golf course fairway.

While the average retirement age for workers in the United States is 64, that number varies as a result of many factors, including your Social Security benefit, your retirement savings, any pensions you might have, and even the lifestyle you want to live in retirement. You can begin collecting Social Security benefits at age 62, but keep in mind that at this age, you’ll collect only a portion of your benefit. However, if you wait until age 65, you’ll receive 93.3% of your monthly benefit.

Tips on Retirement

  • Consider talking to a financial advisor about when to retire so that you can determine not just when the right time is but if you’re prepared. Finding the right financial advisor who fits your needs doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with financial advisors who serve your area in five minutes. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors who will help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

  • Deciding when to retire means sorting through several key considerations: the balance of your retirement savings, your Social Security benefit and Medicare, which you’re eligible for when you turn 65, can all impact when you decide to retire. Here’s a calculator that can help you make the right decision.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/arekmalang, ©iStock.com/Skogas, ©iStock.com/artelectico

The post When Do People Retire on Average appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan Says Don't Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts

    JPMorgan Chase says ongoing inflation and an outlook for sharply lower returns for investors means that retirees should toss the long-standing 4% rule. That's the rule that says retirees can safely draw down their savings by 4% per year without … Continue reading → The post JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • At What Age Can Seniors Stop Paying Property Taxes?

    As a senior citizen, you probably will end up paying property taxes for as long as you are a homeowner. However, depending on the state you live in and often once you hit your 60s (usually around the ages of … Continue reading → The post At What Age Do Seniors Stop Paying Property Taxes? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Want the Max $4,555 Social Security Benefit? Here's the Salary You Need

    It's actually not just one amount that you'll need to make to receive the max Social Security retirement benefit.

  • 8 Purchases Everyone Approaching Retirement Should Make

    Certain retirement purchases, like big houses and expensive boats, are often regretted by retirees. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsAdvice: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach...

  • Congrats: You Retired! Now What?

    After retirement you can start withdrawing the money you have accumulated over the years in your 401(k). However, a number of rules govern retirees' 401(k) distributions. For instance, in most cases to avoid penalties you have to wait until after … Continue reading → The post How Does a 401(k) Work When You Retire? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Afraid of Being Fired? Consider Working a ‘Forever Job’ With the Federal Government

    According to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are currently 6 million Americans who are unemployed. Though that's still less than pandemic levels, it's not exactly...

  • Everything You Need to Know About This Hot Investment That Can Generate Guaranteed Retirement Income

    When planning for retirement, there are myriad options for how to invest. The most common option is to use a retirement account - either a workplace plan like a 401(k) or one you get through a financial institution like an … Continue reading → The post Everything You Need to Know About This Hot Investment That Can Generate Guaranteed Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Moving into a retirement community, how to know when you have enough saved, the best RMD strategies and more retirement news

    RETIREMENT WEEKLY From MarketWatch Retirement:  How much should you have saved for retirement? Aim for these age-related benchmarks as you save for retirement. These are the top 10 mistakes people make when planning for retirement.

  • Only 21% of Adults Have This Type of Bank Account. Are You Missing Out?

    Despite the Federal Reserve's attempts to bring it down by raising the federal funds rate multiple times in 2022, we're still facing an overall inflation rate of 7.7%, according to the latest data from the Consumer Price Index Summary. For example, Americans are paying 12.4% more for groceries (or "food at home") this year, and since we've all got to eat, this has left many people digging deeper into their checking accounts to pay those costs. Speaking of checking accounts, if you've been keeping all your spare cash in one this year, you are missing out.

  • Social Security Quiz: Can You Answer These 6 Questions Correctly?

    Most Americans are familiar with Social Security, but few have a complete understanding of exactly how it works. In fact, some simply believe that once they retire, Social Security will kick in and...

  • I'm Sitting On a Mountain of Cash: 4 Brand-New Stocks I'm Looking to Buy Next

    These fast-paced companies have the innovative capacity and competitive edges necessary to make patient investors richer.

  • Five easy, but consequential, actions to take before the start of 2023 to boost your finances

    Best of all, they will improve your financial situation for the whole of 2023. 1. Increase your 401(k) contributions to the max: In 2023, you can contribute a lot more to your retirement account. If you are 50 or older, the catch-up provision allows an additional $7,500 to be put into retirement, up $1,000 from 2022.

  • Individual Investors Hang On in Wild Year for Stocks While Pros Sell

    During the wildest year for global markets since 2008, individual investors have been doubling down on stocks. U.S. equity mutual and exchange-traded funds, which are popular among individual investors, have attracted more than $100 billion in net inflows this year, one of the highest amounts on record in EPFR data going back to 2000. Hedge funds, meanwhile, have been paring how much risk they are taking in stocks or making outright bets that major U.S. indexes will tumble.

  • Elon Musk's team seeks new funding for Twitter - investor

    (Reuters) -Elon Musk’s team has reached out to investors to raise new funds for his struggling social media platform Twitter, one of the investors said. Ross Gerber, president and CEO at Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management, told Reuters that he was contacted by a Musk representative about offering more shares at the same price, $54.20, that Musk paid to take the company private in October. Jared Birchall, the managing director of Elon Musk's family office reached out to potential investors this week, news platform Semafor reported on Friday, citing two people familiar with the fundraising effort.

  • Home Prices Could Fall 20%. Here's Why That Doesn't Necessarily Make Them Affordable

    It's been a wild couple of years for the housing market, from price increases due to a lack of housing supply and skyrocketing demand, to this year's mortgage rate spike. Recent data from Redfin showed that potential buyers need an income of $107,281 to afford a mortgage payment of $2,682 (the monthly payment for a typical American home these days). This is due to the combination of prices and mortgage rates being up.

  • 7 Underrated Cities To Live in the Winter if You Hate Winter

    When you think of warm-weather cities that are great to live in, your mind likely goes to such places as Miami or Los Angeles. While it's true you can typically bank on great weather in those cities,...

  • 'People are not buying': Real estate businesses hit hard by Pueblo housing market slowdown

    From Realtors to builders and mortgage lenders, the impact of Pueblo's slowing real estate market is far-reaching.

  • My job isn't fulfilling and I only do it for the paycheck — is that bad? Here are 3 reasons why 'boring work' could be best

    When it comes to employment, “boring” could be the new “exciting.”

  • I'm Going to Give This Biotech Another Shot

    Dynavax Technologies has spent 2022 building up its cash balance as the biotech raked in revenues from its adjuvant that's used by several Covid vaccine makers, primarily in Europe. In addition, its Heplisav-B vaccine is fast becoming the standard of care for hepatitis B. Let's take another look at this compelling "sum of the parts" story that we visited in May. As we head into 2023, this small cap name still is set up for a nice "rinse, wash and repeat" trade.

  • Unretiring? Don't Make These 3 Social Security Mistakes

    Retired Americans are feeling the pressure of returning to work due to rising prices and the COVID-19 pandemic. But reentering the workforce while earning Social Security benefits could have consequences. We'll take a look at the obstacles retirement-age Americans are … Continue reading → The post Unretiring? Don't Make These 3 Social Security Mistakes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.