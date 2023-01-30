Average Salaries Up About 12% For INSEAD MBAs

Average Salaries Flatten For INSEAD MBAs

France’s INSEAD has released its MBA Class of 2022 employment report. File photo

The pay is always good for MBAs from elite business schools. Sometimes, though, it’s better in some places than in others.

While the MBA pay picture in the United States is full of big salary and bonus increases year-over-year, one of the top European MBA programs is reporting good news on the salary front, too. INSEAD, ranked the top international business school for the last six years by Poets&Quants, has released the MBA employment report for its most recent two MBA cohorts showing that both median and average salaries for its most recent pair of graduating classes saw robust growth.

There are several bright spots in the INSEAD MBA employment report for December 2021 and July 2022 graduates of INSEAD’s 10-month MBA program, including an increase in job offers after three months to a rate not seen at the school in more than a decade. But average pay for the 99% of the French B-school’s grads who responded to the school’s employment survey is surely the high point, increasing 11.7% to $113,700. Median pay, meanwhile, grew 8% to $110,100.

INSEAD SALARIES COMPARABLE TO OTHER TOP EURO SCHOOLS

In a message attached to the new employment report, Rhoda Yap, global director of INSEAD's Career Development Centre, hints that however strong the final results, the lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic had an impact on recruitment of INSEAD MBAs.

"As the world emerged from the pandemic into buoyant labour markets, 94% of our MBA students reported having received an offer three months after graduation in 2022, achieving a decade-high record," Yap writes. "Consulting remained a highly attractive destination sector for INSEAD talent, with 53% of our graduates heading there, followed by TMT (22%), Corporate Sectors (13%), and Financial Services (12%). Median and average base salaries (in Euros) increased by 8% and 11.7%, respectively."

The 11.7% cited by Yap is an even better rate than the 9.3% the previous class enjoyed over its predecessors. The latest cohorts top salary was someone in "other financial services" in North America who reported a starting salary of $300,000; the lowest was $24,500 for someone in retail consumer and luxury goods.

INSEAD salaries remain comparable to other top European B-schools, and — like their counterparts throughout Europe — considerably lag U.S. schools. According to the most recent data available, London Business School's mean MBA starting salary was $114,526; HEC Paris' starting salary package was $128,628; and MBAs from IE Business School in Spain made $143.807 in international dollars to start. In the U.S., Class of 2022 MBAs at 17 of the top 30 B-schools average $147,648; the median for the other 13 B-schools, including six of the elite M7 schools, is $159,085.

TOP EMPLOYER OF INSEAD GRADS: THE MBB FIRMS

INSEAD remains a consulting hotbed. The top three firms hiring the school's latest crop of MBAs were all consultancies, led by the MBB firms: McKinsey (160 hires), Boston Consulting Group (108), and Bain & Company (91). See table above for details. Interestingly, four of the top employers of INSEAD MBAs in the 2020-2021 recruitment cycle — Deloitte (6), Credit Suisse (5), Eli Lilly (5), and Microsoft (4) — did not hire this cycle.

But INSEAD also is a school for career changers: 84% of the latest group of grads changed country, sector or job function, including 57% who changed sector. Twenty-seven percent changed all three.

'EMPOWERING, CONNECTING & EDUCATING'

"Looking ahead," Yap writes, "we expect INSEAD talent to be able to leverage INSEAD’s CDC broad and diverse employer global portfolio and alumni network to identify opportunities in markets and sectors of continued growth. Additionally, we are evolving towards more bespoke programming, as well as leveraging the various modes of in-person or virtual as stakeholders become more thoughtful on travel modes."

Yap added a note about the geographical distribution of INSEAD MBAs, the largest group of whom (39%) found work in Northern Europe, with Asia Pacific (25%) next, followed by Africa/Middle East (12%) and North America (9%).

"Despite geopolitical uncertainties, INSEAD talent has demonstrated market resilience, with a record number of INSEAD talent finding roles in post-Brexit UK and Singapore," Yap writes. "The United Arab Emirates also re-emerged as a top-three target destination for INSEAD Talent with its highly competitive compensation packages. We look forward to empowering, connecting, and educating responsible leaders in their life-long career journey in the upcoming year."

See INSEAD's new employment data here.

