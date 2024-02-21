The average salary in Texas: How does it compare in 2024?

Although at times it may not seem like it, salaries and wages have been gradually rising in the U.S. year after year. A number of factors play into individual salaries, from age to location to career field.

If you’re wondering how your earnings compare to the rest of the U.S., as well as others in Texas, we’ve crunched the official numbers to produce a comprehensive breakdown of average salaries in the country in 2024. Using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the U.S. Department of Labor, we’ve split salary data by age, race, gender, occupation, state and educational background and analyzed the results to see who earns what in the U.S.

Average national salary statistics: Key findings

National average income: The national average salary in the U.S. in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $59,384.

Average salary by age: The highest average earners are aged between 35 and 44, earning 13.8% more than the national average salary.

Average income by state: On average, Mississippi is the lowest-earning state with an average income of $48,048, and Massachusetts is the highest-earning state with an average income of $86,840.

Average salary by occupation: The highest earners in the U.S. in 2022 were cardiologists ($421,330), and the lowest earners were shampooers ($27,870).

Average income by race: The lowest earners in the U.S. were Hispanics and Latinos, with an average of $45,968, and the highest earners were Asians, with an average of $90,012.

Average family income: The average family household income was $74,755 in 2022.

Average income by gender: The gender pay gap decreased by 0.7% in the last year, but between 2021 and 2022, it grew by 1.3%.

Average salary by education: Full-time workers over 25 years old without a high school diploma earned an average of $47,580 per year.

Wage growth vs. inflation: The average salary grew by 5.4%, while there was a gain of 3.2% in the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers.

What is the median annual salary in Texas?

The median annual salary in 2023 for Texas was $68,744, nearly $10,000 more than the national average salary. Texas ranked 12th among the states.

Salary by occupation

As of May 2022, Texas cardiologists made the highest annual mean wages at $413,510. Here's how other high-paying occupations compare:

Occupation Employment Annual Mean Wage Cardiologists 690 $413,510 Pediatric Surgeons 140 $365,130 Ophthalmologists, Except Pediatric 990 $338,400 Surgeons, All Other 1,780 $331,980 Chief Executives 5,150 $314,060

Earnings disparities by race and ethnicity

Here's how Texas employees compare by race and ethnicity:

Race/Ethnicity Number of Workers Share of Workers Average Weekly Earnings Earnings per Dollar White 5,898,065 44.45% $1,114.04 $1.00 Black 1,595,717 12.03% $826.46 $0.74 Native American/American Indian 42,982 0.32% $956.29 $0.86 Asian-Pacifc Islander 731,448 5.51% $1,126.13 $1.01 Hiispanic/Latino 4,841,446 36.49% $742.01 $0.67 Multiracial 157,800 1.19% $800.42 $0.72

Employment changes by county

Here's a breakdown of employment changes in the third quarter of 2022 among some of Texas' large counties:

Midland County had a significantly larger percent change in employment compared to other Texas counties.

Average wage changes by county

Here's how much weekly wages increased in the third quarter of 2022 among some of Texas' large counties:

Midland County also saw a large leap in average weekly wages compared to other Texas counties.

West and southeast Texas counties average higher weekly wages than other counties in the state.

What is the minimum wage in Texas?

The U.S. Department of Labor reports the minimum wage for Texas is $7.25 per hour, as of Jan. 1.

— USA TODAY reporter Mehdi Punjwani and BLUEPRINT reporter Sierra Campbell contributed to this report.

