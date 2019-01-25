This Is the Average Social Security Benefit Check Following the Largest COLA in 7 Years

Social Security is easily our nation's most important social program. According to an analysis from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, it's keeping more than 22 million people out of poverty each month, including 15 million-plus seniors, many of whom are reliant on their Social Security benefit check in some capacity to make ends meet.

Not surprisingly, given how much our nation's elderly lean on the program, there's no announcement that garners more attention than the annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, during the second week of October.

The importance of cost-of-living adjustments

In simple terms, COLA describes the "raise" that all Social Security beneficiaries will receive in the upcoming year to account for the inflation (the rising price of goods and services) that they've contended with. Social Security's inflationary tether, which has remained unchanged since 1975, is the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W).

The CPI-W has eight major spending categories that are tracked, most of which have dozens upon dozens of subcategories that make up the inflationary index. For the sake of Social Security, only readings from the third quarter (July through September) matter. The average CPI-W reading from the third quarter of the previous year acts as the baseline, while the average reading from the third quarter of the current year is the comparison. If the measure rises (signaling inflation), then beneficiaries are in line for a raise in the upcoming year that's commensurate with the percentage increase, rounded to the nearest 0.1%.

Should the CPI-W fall from the previous year, which has happened only three times in more than four decades, benefits remain static from one year to the next. Thankfully, Social Security benefits cannot be reduced as a result of deflation.

Here's what the biggest COLA in seven years did for the average beneficiary

The second week of October is when the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases September's inflation data, which is the final piece of the puzzle needed to calculate COLA. Thanks to robust increases in crude oil prices, which led to substantial hikes in gasoline prices at the pump, along with healthy shelter inflation (e.g., rising rents), Social Security beneficiaries received a 2.8% raise in 2019, which is the largest COLA since 2012.