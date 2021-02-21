The Average Social Security Check the Year You Were Born

Joel Anderson
NoDerog / Getty Images/iStockphoto
NoDerog / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Social Security has long been a cornerstone of American democracy. However, it has also undergone some dramatic changes in the over 80 years since its passage. While the core program remains unchanged — using present-day payroll taxes to provide cash payments to retirees — it has slowly become more and more connected to American society over the years, growing all the while to the enormous benefit you see today.

But just how much have those benefits been worth? The truth is, the Social Security checks your great grandparents might have been receiving in the 1950s were much smaller. Even after accounting for inflation, benefits have tripled in size over the last 70 years.

So here’s a look at how benefits have changed over the decades, should there be some valuable lessons in Social Security’s past to tell us about what to expect from its future.

Exclusive: Americans’ Savings Drop to Lowest Point in Years

1950

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $43.86

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $471.54

1951

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $42.14

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $421.56

1952

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $49.25

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $477.93

1953

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $51.10

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $494.03

1954

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $59.14

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $569.64

1955

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $61.90

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $598.45

Important: Biden Wants to Shut Down Credit Bureaus – What Would That Mean for You?

1956

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $63.09

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $596.59

1957

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $64.58

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $591.26

Be Aware: 11 Social Security Mistakes That Can Cost You a Fortune

1958

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $66.35

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $592.81

1959

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $72.78

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $645.80

1960

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $74.04

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $648.10

Avoid: 30 Things You Do That Can Mess Up Your Credit Score

1961

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $75.65

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $653.37

1962

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $76.19

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $651.52

1963

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $76.88

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $648.85

1964

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $77.57

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $646.25

1965

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $83.92

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $688.09

Don’t Forget: The 6 Most Important Tax Deductions You Need to Claim

1966

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $84.35

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $672.47

1967

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $85.37

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $662.26

1968

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $98.86

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $733.95

1969

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $100.40

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $706.90

1970

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $118.10

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $784.61

Find Out: How Do Your Stimulus Payments Affect Your Taxes?

1971

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $132.17

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $841.41

1972

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $162.35

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $1,003.94

1973

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $166.42

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $973.35

1974

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $188.21

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $987.15

1975

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $207.18

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $990.42

Find Out: 16 Ways People Survived Before Social Security — Could You Do It?

1976

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $224.86

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $1,020.34

1977

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $243.00

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $1,032.16

1978

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $263.20

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $1,037.98

1979

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $294.30

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $1,043.14

1980

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $341.40

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $1,069.61

Think About It: Never Got Your Stimulus Check? Claim It on Your Taxes

1981

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $385.97

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $1,091.76

1982

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $419.30

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $1,114.27

1983

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $440.77

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $1,143.18

1984

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $460.57

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $1,146.34

1985

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $478.62

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $1,150.38

Helpful: 17 Tips To Live Comfortably Off Just a Social Security Check

1986

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $488.44

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $1,155.76

1987

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $512.65

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $1,167.21

1988

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $536.77

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $1,173.65

1989

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $566.85

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $1,180.64

1990

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $602.56

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $1,197.27

Whoa: 9 Successful Money-Making ‘Schemes’ That Are Actually Legal

1991

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $629.32

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $1,197.19

1992

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $652.64

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $1,203.56

1993

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $674.06

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $1,209.48

1994

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $697.34

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $1,217.53

1995

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $719.80

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $1,222.96

See: 35 Countries Where Your Social Security Check Goes Furthest

1996

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $744.96

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $1,229.43

1997

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $774.84

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $1,250.85

1998

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $779.69

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $1,237.86

1999

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $804.30

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $1,250.12

2000

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $844.48

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $1,266.24

Learn More: Here’s How Much Teachers Make in Every State

2001

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $874.44

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $1,276.44

2002

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $895.00

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $1,287.59

2003

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $922.08

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $1,299.14

2004

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $954.89

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $1,306.30

2005

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $1,002.00

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $1,328.66

Need To Know: Just How Rich Are President Joe Biden and These Other Big Names?

2006

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $1,044.40

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $1,329.75

2007

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $1,078.60

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $1,341.66

2008

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $1,152.90

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $1,358.03

2009

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $1,164.30

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $1,400.84

2010

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $1,175.50

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $1,397.05

Take a Look: The Rich Are Costing Social Security Billions a Year

2011

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $1,228.57

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $1,409.00

2012

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $1,261.61

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $1,426.79

2013

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $1,293.83

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $1,435.10

2014

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $1,328.58

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $1,444.85

2015

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $1,341.77

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $1,456.73

2016

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $1,360.13

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $1,464.55

2017

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $1,404.15

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $1,486.26

2018

  • Average monthly Social Security payment that year: $1,461.31

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $1,502.45

2019

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $1578.55

2020

  • Average monthly Social Security payment in 2020 dollars: $1629.51

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: GOBankingRates used the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) “Annual Statistical Supplement, 2019” to find the average Social Security Check the year you were born. Using this report, GOBankingRates referenced Table 3.C4–Average monthly amount of Social Security (OASDI) to find: (1) the average monthly Social Security payment for retired workers (amount at the time), and then used the Bureau of Labor Statistics CPI inflation calculator to find the (2) average monthly Social Security payment for retired workers (2020 dollars) for the years 1950 through 2018. Then, GOBankingRates used the SSA’s Beneficiary Data portal to find the average monthly benefit amount for retired workers for 2019 and 2020 in current dollars. All data was collected on and up to date as of February 1, 2021.

Last updated: Feb. 16, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Average Social Security Check the Year You Were Born

Recommended Stories

  • 17 Tips To Live Comfortably Off Just a Social Security Check

    Twenty-four percent of those aged 65 and over live in families that depend on Social Security benefits for 90% or more of their income, according to the AARP Public Policy Institute. With the average...

  • 8 Reasons Your Taxes May Increase Dramatically Under the Biden Administration

    The rise of a new presidential administration often leads to changes in the tax code, and the Biden administration will be no different. In addition to changes in tax brackets, there are many other...

  • COVID-19 Made All of Us More Broke – Here’s How We’re Struggling with Money at Every Age

    A large number of Americans have less than $300 in savings, an amount lower than in previous years -- and the biggest financial obstacles, including the pandemic, living paycheck to paycheck, debt and...

  • Opinion: The Corvette Z06 Is The Best Sports Car You Can Buy For The Buck

    It might not be the fastest or most powerful car ever made, but is the Z06 Corvette the best overall sports car for the buck?

  • There Might be Another 'NCIS' Spinoff in the Works

    "NCIS" fans might want to sit down for this one! 😂

  • Biden Gives Homeowners Until June to Defer Mortgage Payments

    The CARES Act, passed early in the pandemic, included a forbearance on mortgages. Those who had trouble meeting their mortgages were able to apply to their servicer for relief from payment...

  • Jack Beckman Is Latest to Lose NHRA Funny Car Ride at Downsized Don Schumacher Racing

    Tommy Johnson Jr. was released earlier, as drivers who finished second and third in 2020 NHRA Funny Car standings are without rides.

  • 6 Things You Should Never Put in the Dryer

    Knowledge is power, guys. And since you already know all about the settings on your washing machine , we thought we’d up the...

  • Unemployment: House Stimulus Plan Has Extended Benefits, Another Check, Minimum Wage Raise

    House Democrats unveiled their plans today for the third round of economic stimulus, releasing the full bill text. The $1.9 trillion package proposes a $15 federal minimum wage, $1,400 checks for Americans making $75,000 or under per year, extended $400 federal unemployment benefits, and money for struggling small businesses. The House Budget Committee will take […]

  • Stimulus Update: 4 Things That Could Prevent You From Receiving Another Direct Stimulus Payment

    Congress has yet to put the finishing touches on a third direct stimulus payment to the American public, but enough details have leaked to give us a fair idea of what we can expect this time around. Take a quick look at these four issues that could prevent you from receiving a direct payment and decide what you want to do about anything standing in your way. If you haven't filed your 2020 tax return yet, the only address the IRS has for you is the one listed on your 2019 return.

  • UK's Prince Philip set to remain in hospital until early next week

    Britain's Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, is likely to remain in hospital until next week, a royal source said on Friday, adding that doctors were acting out of an abundance of caution and the duke remains in good spirits. "Following consultation with his doctor the Duke of Edinburgh is likely to remain in hospital for observation and rest over the weekend and into next week," the source said. Both Philip and the 94-year-old queen received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in January.

  • 3 Things You Can't Afford to Get Wrong About Social Security

    As such, it's important to understand how Social Security works. Your full retirement age, or FRA, is when you're entitled to claim your monthly Social Security benefit in full. If you don't know your FRA, you could end up filing for Social Security early and slashing your monthly benefit as a result.

  • How Duke toughed out a win over Virginia — and improved NCAA hopes

    The Blue Devils claimed their first win over a ranked team this season.

  • Mickey's flashy dress, glowing castle mark Disney World 50th

    To help celebrate, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will be wearing flashier threads and iconic structures such as the Cinderella Castle and the golf-ball-like Spaceship Earth are getting new lighting, Disney officials said Friday while unveiling the first details of how the massive theme park resort will mark its milestone anniversary. Plans for the 18-month celebration which starts in October are being made amid one of the toughest stretches the resort the size of the city of San Francisco has faced in its nearly 50 years. Last spring, Disney World closed for two months to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, leading to the temporary furlough of 43,000 workers.

  • If I Were Behind on Retirement Savings, This Would Be My Game Plan

    A hefty retirement nest egg is essential to a secure future. The good news is, if you're behind on retirement savings, you don't have to resign yourself to a life full of financial worry in your later years. To help you get started, three Motley Fool retirement experts share how they'd fix a shortfall and get back on track if they'd saved too little.

  • Top Consumer Staples Stocks for March 2021

    These are the consumer staples stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for March 2021.

  • Prince Charles Visits Prince Philip, in London's King Edward VII Hospital

    Charles was photographed leaving the hospital on Saturday afternoon.

  • Which Is Better: Treadmill or Elliptical?

    Here, fitness experts share which cardio machine—the elliptical or treadmill—is better based on your fitness and health goals.

  • Behind Her Eyes Finale Recap: Oh Yes, We Need to Talk About That Ending

    If you’ve already made your way through all six episodes of Netflix’s highly unsettling, fiendishly addictive British psychological thriller Behind Her Eyes… well, we have a lot to discuss, don’t we? Before we dive into that doozy of a finale, a quick recap: Louise (Simona Brown) is a receptionist at a psychiatric office, and she […]

  • I Started Investing In Edge Computing A Year Ago. Here's What I Learned Along the Way

    Edge computing (in which data and computing gets moved out of a centralized data center and located closer to the end-user at a smaller localized data center) companies Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) and Cloudlfare (NYSE: NET) were already on my radar after their 2019 IPOs, so I dumped my shares of legacy content delivery network (CDN) CenturyLink (now Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN)) and started investing in edge computing. A year later, here's what I've learned.