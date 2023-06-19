Mortgage deal: Average two-year fix now above 6%

Woman concerned about bills sat at table

A typical two-year fixed mortgage deal now has an interest rate of more than 6% for the first time since December.

Mortgage lenders have been putting up rates and pulling deals at a rapid rate in recent weeks, driving up costs for homeowners seeking new deals.

Recent high inflation and strong pay growth figures mean interest rates are now expected to rise by more than expected, pushing up borrowing costs.

Interest rates have risen 12 times since 2021 to try to slow price rises.

On Monday, the average rate for a two-year fixed-rate mortgage stood at 6.01% according to the financial information service Moneyfacts.

The interest rates on mortgages soared to 6.65% after last autumn's mini-budget before calming slightly. But rates have climbed sharply again recently.

A typical five-year fixed rate is now at 5.67% compared with last year's peak of 6.51%.

Expectations that interest rates will stay higher for longer have been reflected in the funding cost of mortgages, hitting new borrowers, and those trying to remortgage. Lenders have been pulling deals and putting up rates at short-notice, while some have been inundated with demand and so forced to pull or raise rates again.

More than 400,000 people will see their existing fixed deals end between July and September, a comparatively high number. Many face the prospect of having to budget for monthly repayments that are hundreds of pounds more expensive than they have become accustomed to.

The base rate, set by the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee and currently at 4.5%, will be reviewed on Thursday and is widely expected to increase for the 13th time in a row. The latest official inflation data on how fast prices are rising will be published on Wednesday.

