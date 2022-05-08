Average US gasoline price jumps 15 cents to $4.38 per gallon

·1 min read

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 15 cents over past two weeks to $4.38 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the current price sits just a nickel below the highest average price in history — $4.43, set on March 11.

The average price at the pump is $1.36 higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $5.85 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.80 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel soared 43 cents over two weeks, to $5.58 a gallon.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • How a Beloved Canadian Fishing Lodge Transformed Into a Luxury Wilderness Retreat

    Fraser Murray grew up at his parents’ cherished Nimmo Bay lodge. Now he and his wife are taking it in an adventurous, ultra-luxe direction.

  • West Texas high school baseball playoffs schedule, scores

    West Texas high school baseball playoff schedules and scores for 2022

  • Live updates | US slaps new sanctions on Russia for invasion

    The United States has announced new sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. The penalties include cutting off Western advertising from Russia’s three biggest television stations, banning U.S. accounting and consulting firms from providing services to any Russian and more restrictions on Russia’s industrial sector. The U.S. also says the Group of Seven leading industrialized powers have committed to phasing out or banning the import of Russian oil.

  • EXPLAINER: How 81-1 shot Rich Strike won the Kentucky Derby

    Horses at odds of nearly 81-1 don’t win the Kentucky Derby. Jockeys who have never won any big stakes race of any kind don’t win the Kentucky Derby. Owners with fewer than 10 career wins don’t win the Kentucky Derby.

  • Workers grapple with new stresses as they return to office

    Last summer, Julio Carmona started the process of weaning himself off a fully remote work schedule by showing up to the office once a week. Carmona, 37, whose father died from COVD-19 last year, worries about contracting the virus but he also ticks off a list of other anxieties: increased costs for lunch and gas, day care costs for his newborn baby, and his struggle to maintain a healthy work-life balance. “Working from home has been a lot less stressful when it comes to work-life balance," said Carmona, who works in finance at Connecticut's Department of Children and Families.

  • Russians conduct a "census" of household appliances in occupied village

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 8 MAY 2022, 17:05 In the village of Borova in the Kharkiv region, the invaders are conducting a "census" of household appliances in each building, the village council said. Source: Borova village council Details: It is noted that the occupiers are checking the premises of local residents, utility buildings, attics and basements, and moving into empty houses and social infrastructure institutions.

  • ‘Forever chemicals’ may have polluted 20m acres of US cropland, study says

    PFAS-tainted sewage sludge is used as fertilizer in fields and report finds that about 20m acres of cropland could be contaminated A farmer harvesting soybeans on a farm near Waukegan, Illinois. Photograph: Tannen Maury/EPA About 20m acres of cropland in the United States may be contaminated from PFAS-tainted sewage sludge that has been used as fertilizer, a new report estimates. PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a class of about 9,000 compounds used to make products heat-, water

  • Toilet explodes after freak lightning strike at Oklahoma apartment, firefighters say

    The toilet shattered into dozens of charred pieces.

  • No exaggeration: Record lows at Lake Powell and Lake Mead call for drastic action

    Lake Powell's elevation requires immediate protective actions. Everyone will be asked to conserve to delay or reduce further mandatory reductions.

  • Posts mislead about environmental impact of electric cars

    Social media posts shared repeatedly in Australia claim that "500,000 pounds (227 metric tonnes) of the earth's crust" is excavated to mine the materials for one electric car battery. This is misleading; experts said the posts exaggerated the amount of earth that would be excavated for one battery and that the environmental impact of electric vehicles was smaller than gasoline-powered cars."I have nothing against electric cars but let's not pretend they are God's gift to the environment," reads

  • If Salton Sea isn't restored with ocean water, cleanup could worsen climate change

    Disturbing the dry lakebed could release carbon once trapped deep under the sea floor, two advocates write.

  • Utilities push back against growth of rooftop solar panels

    Rooftop solar is key to fighting climate change, advocates say. But utilities disagree on how much they should pay for it.

  • Mexico closes US gravel quarry that had been pressured

    The Mexican government said Friday it has closed a limestone gravel quarry owned by a U.S. company, a move likely to add fuel to an ongoing trade dispute with the firm. The Environment Department said Friday it closed the quarry owned by Vulcan Materials near Playa del Carmen, on the Caribbean coast. Parts of the quarry have been excavated below the water table, and the department said the mining threatened water quality and subsoil conditions.

  • The extinction of the dinosaurs caused fruit to grow massive

    We know that our ability to genetically engineer living organisms has not yet reached the point where we could resurrect dinosaurs — we can barely resurrect animals which went extinct in living memory — but even if we could, it’s incredibly likely they wouldn’t be able to live in the world as it exists today. Any successful Jurassic Park or Jurassic World would require that park engineers recreate the habitats of those extinct species as closely as possible, including characteristics like temper

  • Another day of storms expected on the Prairies for Mother’s Day

    More thunderstorms are possible on the southern Prairies for Mother’s Day. We’re also watching a potential for wintry weather in Alberta, and more rain for Manitoba.

  • Severe weather topples wall at North Carolina facility

    A wall at a North Carolina distribution center was ripped apart by a severe storm on Friday, but none of the 30 workers inside the facility was hurt, an official said.

  • South: Ukrainian Armed Forces kill 21 invaders and destroy aggressors equipment

    Olha Hlushchenko - Saturday, 7 May 2022, 01:55 The Armed Forces of Ukraine has killed 21 invaders and destroyed some of the aggressors' military equipment, including a Grad multiple rocket launcher, a TOR surface-to-air missile system and howitzers at the southern borders of Ukraine's defence.

  • Oh, rats! As New Yorkers emerge from pandemic, so do rodents

    They crawled to the surface as the coronavirus pandemic roiled New York City, scurrying out of subterranean nests into the open air, feasting on a smorgasbord of scraps in streets, parks and mounds of curbside garbage. As diners shunned the indoors for outdoor dining, so did the city's rats. Now city data suggests that sightings are more frequent than they've been in a decade.

  • Article misrepresents study on Arctic ice to question climate change

    An online article uses a scientific study comparing past and present Arctic ice levels to downplay the significance of glaciers melting due to climate change. This is misleading; the study's lead author says the causes of current and past ice loss differ and that the article misinterprets the research, which uses historical data to forecast the eventual disappearance of Arctic glaciers."New Study: Arctic Was Much Warmer 6000 Years Ago… 90% Of Glaciers, Ice Caps Smaller Than Present Or Absent!" s

  • Charging an EV at home, in public: Everything to know about cost, time, stations

    Owning and driving an EV should be easier and less expensive than a gasoline-powered vehicle, but there are some important differences.