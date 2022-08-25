Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Avery Dennison Corporation's (NYSE:AVY) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.75 on 21st of September. This takes the annual payment to 1.5% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Avery Dennison's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. However, Avery Dennison's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 34.3% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 25% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Avery Dennison Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.00 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $3.00. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 12% over that duration. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Avery Dennison has grown earnings per share at 17% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Avery Dennison's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Avery Dennison Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Avery Dennison is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Avery Dennison that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

