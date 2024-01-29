Avery and Watauga County Schools on 2-hour delay due to snow

WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two of the mountain counties have decided to push school back due to winter weather on Monday, January 29.

Avery County Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay Monday. Any changes will be announced by 6:30 a.m.

Watauga County Schools will also be on a 2-hour delay. Buses will drive on the regular routes and the district’s transportation website will have the latest on routes. Any schedule changes will be announced by 8 a.m.

The mountains are expected to get 3–6 inches of snow. Ashe, Watauga and Avery counties are all under a Winter Weather Advisory until noon Monday.

