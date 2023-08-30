Avett Brothers will return to Raleigh for annual New Year’s Eve show. How to get tickets

The Avett Brothers are returning to Raleigh for their 20th annual New Year’s Eve concert — their first in North Carolina’s capital city since 2017.

The Concord-based Avetts have made it a tradition to ring in the new year with a massive New Year’s Eve show in their home state. They performed in Charlotte in 2022, and during the pandemic, played on a livestream with 150,000 viewers.

This year’s show will be the third at Raleigh’s PNC Arena.

Blues/rock singer-songwriter Marcus King will be the opening act.

The band was formed by brothers Scott Avett and Seth Avett in 2000. Other members include standup bass player Bob Crawford and cellist Joe Kwon.

The band has been nominated for three Grammy Awards.

How to get tickets to Avett Brothers New Year’s Eve concert in Raleigh

Tickets go on sale to Avett Guild members beginning Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 12 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. and Ticketmaster.com.