AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 5th of August to UK£0.24. This takes the annual payment to 1.5% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

AVEVA Group Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Even while not generating a profit, AVEVA Group is paying out most of its free cash flows as a dividend. Generally paying a dividend without making profits isn't a great idea and we are also worried that there is limited reinvestment into the business.

Recent, EPS has fallen by 40.2%, so this could continue over the next year. This means the company will be unprofitable and managers could face the tough choice between continuing to pay the dividend or taking pressure off the balance sheet.

AVEVA Group Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. The dividend has gone from UK£0.27 in 2018 to the most recent annual payment of UK£0.38. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 8.6% over that duration. AVEVA Group has been growing its dividend at a decent rate, and the payments have been stable. However, the payment history is very short, so there is no evidence yet that the dividend can be sustained over a full economic cycle.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Earnings per share has been sinking by 40% over the last five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think AVEVA Group will make a great income stock. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Without at least some growth in earnings per share over time, the dividend will eventually come under pressure either from competition or inflation. Businesses can change though, and we think it would make sense to see what analysts are forecasting for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

