AVG Logistics (NSE:AVG) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, AVG Logistics Limited (NSE:AVG) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is AVG Logistics's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2019 AVG Logistics had ₹599.3m of debt, an increase on ₹460.2m, over one year. However, it also had ₹23.6m in cash, and so its net debt is ₹575.7m.

How Strong Is AVG Logistics's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that AVG Logistics had liabilities of ₹734.7m due within 12 months and liabilities of ₹326.9m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had ₹23.6m in cash and ₹999.7m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling ₹38.3m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given AVG Logistics has a market capitalization of ₹779.6m, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

AVG Logistics's net debt is sitting at a very reasonable 2.0 times its EBITDA, while its EBIT covered its interest expense just 2.7 times last year. While these numbers do not alarm us, it's worth noting that the cost of the company's debt is having a real impact. We note that AVG Logistics grew its EBIT by 22% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is AVG Logistics's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. In the last three years, AVG Logistics created free cash flow amounting to 4.7% of its EBIT, an uninspiring performance. For us, cash conversion that low sparks a little paranoia about is ability to extinguish debt.