Avi-Tech Holdings' (SGX:1R6) Dividend Will Be SGD0.0075

The board of Avi-Tech Holdings Limited (SGX:1R6) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 18th of May, with investors receiving SGD0.0075 per share. This makes the dividend yield 6.1%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Avi-Tech Holdings Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was much higher than its earnings. It will be difficult to sustain this level of payout so we wouldn't be confident about this continuing.

If the company can't turn things around, EPS could fall by 14.9% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 108%, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

Avi-Tech Holdings' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that Avi-Tech Holdings has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. Since 2015, the annual payment back then was SGD0.012, compared to the most recent full-year payment of SGD0.0175. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.8% per annum over that time. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Earnings per share has been sinking by 15% over the last five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future.

Avi-Tech Holdings' Dividend Doesn't Look Great

In summary, while it is good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we think that at current levels the payment isn't particularly sustainable. The company seems to be stretching itself a bit to make such big payments, but it doesn't appear they can be consistent over time. Overall, the dividend is not reliable enough to make this a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Avi-Tech Holdings (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

