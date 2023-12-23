Avian flu detected in South Carolina following die-offs of wood ducks, DNR says

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is reporting that a die-off in wood ducks in South Carolina has been caused by a “highly pathogenic” strain of avian influenza.

Within the last two weeks, DNR and the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service have received “numerous calls concerning an apparent die-off of wood ducks,” according to a press release.

While results are pending from additional locations, preliminary testing indicates two of these die-off events can be attributed to Eurasian H5 avian influenza (HPAI), according to DNR.

The deaths have taken place in river swamps and waterfowl impoundments (man-made bodies of water that provide food and are designed to attract ducks for hunting) in Clarendon, Colleton and Williamsburg counties. While DNR says it believes the deaths have been confined to a local area, it warns that the avian flu could spread across the state.

“Up to this point, we had not experienced any noticeable die-offs of waterfowl species in South Carolina,” said Molly Kneece, a waterfowl biologist with DNR. “These recently reported wood duck die-offs seem to be localized but do have potential to spread into other counties and to other waterfowl species given the social and migratory behaviors of wood ducks.”

While DNR has said this type of HPAI virus is considered a low risk to people and it is still safe to hunt and consume wild fowl this season, the virus “can be a danger to the poultry industry, which is an important part of South Carolina’s agricultural economy.”

The DNR is urging South Carolinians to take precautions to prevent the spread of the virus. Among the suggestions, the department recommends that people hunting or hiking in waterfowl habitat (ponds, lakes and swampy areas) be careful not to track the virus back to poultry flocks. Hunters and farmers should also keep poultry and pets away from wild ducks and geese and their environment.

Anyone raising poultry or handling fowl is encouraged to keep new birds isolated for 30 days, limit visitors and thoroughly clean themselves and any equipment that comes into contact with birds.

In January, 2022, HPAI was detected in two wild ducks harvested by a hunter in Colleton County, South Carolina, and one wild duck in Hyde County, North Carolina. This was the first reported detection of the virus in a wild bird in the United States since 2016, according to the agency.

Following the detection of HPAI in early 2022, DNR stated that there were large die-off events of snow geese and eiders, a type of seaduck, in portions of the United States.

Between January 2022 and Dec. 18, 2023, there were 8,494 cases of HPAI in wild birds in the United States, according to United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. HPAI was detected in 137 birds in South Carolina, with the most significant impact being seen in black vultures and bald eagles, according to Kneece.

Symptoms of HPAI in birds include sudden death without apparent clinical signs, loss of coordination, diarrhea, lack of energy and appetite, decreased egg production or soft-shelled or misshapen eggs, nasal discharge, coughing, sneezing and swelling and purple discoloration of head, comb, eyelid, wattles and hocks.

The DNR has asked South Carolina hunters and landowners to report sightings of dead wood ducks or other waterfowl by phone to 800-922-5431 or by email to webmaster@dnr.sc.gov (Subject Line: HPAI).

What precautions can you take?

Other recommendations by the Department of Agriculture’s Veterinary and Wildlife Services for hunters and anyone handling birds include:

Do not harvest or handle wild birds that are obviously sick or found dead without latex gloves.

Dress your game birds in the field whenever possible. If you must dress birds at home, clean them in an area in which your poultry and pet birds have no access.

Keep a separate pair of shoes to wear only in your game cleaning area. If this is not possible, wear rubber footwear and clean/disinfect your shoes before entering or leaving the area.

Do not eat, drink or smoke while cleaning game.

Always wear rubber gloves while cleaning game or cleaning bird feeders.

Wash hands with soap and water immediately after handling game or cleaning bird feeders. If soap and water are not available, use alcohol wipes.

Use dedicated tools for cleaning game, whether in the field or at home. Do not use those tools around your poultry or pet birds.

Wash all tools and work surfaces with soap and water and then disinfect them.

Avoid cross-contamination. Keep uncooked game in a separate container, away from cooked or ready-to-eat foods.

Cook game meat thoroughly; poultry should reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit to kill disease organisms and parasites.

Double bag the offal and feathers. Tie the inner bag; be sure to take off your rubber gloves and leave them in the outer bag before tying it closed.

Place the bag in a trash can that poultry and pet birds cannot access. This trash can should also be secure against access by children, pets or other animals.