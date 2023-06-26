Avian flu tests after bird deaths at Forvie nature reserve

Sandwich terns were among the birds found dead

Bird flu testing has been carried out at an Aberdeenshire nature reserve after the discovery of dozens of dead birds.

Environment agency NatureScot said more than 200 dead sandwich terns and a number of dead black-headed gulls were found at Forvie National Nature Reserve.

The agency said samples had been removed for testing and the results would confirm whether it is avian flu.

The virus risk to human health is low.

Following an avian flu outbreak last year, NatureScot said that some seabird species had returned to Scotland in significantly lower numbers.

Great skuas in Shetland appeared to have been hit especially hard.

The agency said: "We are concerned about the unprecedented outbreak of avian flu over the last two years and continue to work with partners through the Scottish Task Force to ensure that we have the correct monitoring and best advice for land managers in place.

"Members of the public should avoid touching sick or dead wild birds and we would encourage visitors to coastal areas to keep their dogs on a lead to avoid them picking up dead birds."