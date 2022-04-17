🌱 Avian Influenza In Suffolk + Fatal Car Crash + Vietnam Vets Honored

Happy Monday, neighbors! Let's get you all caught up on what's happening locally to start today off on an informed note.

A shower in the afternoon. High: 51 Low: 44.

Here are the top three stories today in Miller Place-Rocky Point:

Three owls in the Peconic area recently died of a highly virulent type of bird flu called HPAI. The disease has led to the deaths of millions of birds nationwide.The first cases in New York of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, were confirmed on Feb. 18 in Suffolk. (Subscription: Newsday) A 77-year-old man died on Saturday when he suffered a medical emergency and the car he was driving crashed into a sign post in Patchogue on Saturday. (Patch) Thirty Vietnam War veterans from Long Island were honored for their service Saturday in Farmingdale with commemorative medals. Jerry Bulzomi, 73, of Wading River, was one of them. (Subscription: Newsday)

Old Town Blooms and the Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Chamber of Commerce are hosting the second annual Daffodil Dash all April, a hybrid event with a virtual 5k and 10k.

The 1k Daffodil Dash fun run/walk/wheel will take place in person around the Chamber Train Car Park on Saturday, April 23. (TBR News Media)

Sayville native Larry Kelly, one of New York City's first COVID-19 patients, spent 51 days in a coma and on a ventilator. This week Kelly celebrated another Easter after recovering from near death. (Subscription: Newsday)

A man's body was found on the beach Saturday morning in Sands Point by someone on a walk. The dead man, who was apparently in his 50s, was found near 30 Plum Beach Pt. (Subscription: Newsday)

