Aviat Networks added to membership of Russell Microcap® Index

AUSTIN, Texas, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW) — Aviat Networks was added as a member of the Russell Microcap® Index, effective after the US market opened on June 29, as part of the 2020 Russell indexes reconstitution.

Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

"We are pleased to be included in the Russell Microcap Index and Aviat welcomes the increased exposure as we continue to execute our strategic and financial plan," said Keith Fanneron, Aviat Networks VP Global Finance and Investor Relations. "Inclusion in the Index benefits our Company and shareholders by elevating our visibility."

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell Microcap® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Aviat Networks:

Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

Media Contact: Gary Croke, Aviat Networks, Inc., gary.croke@aviatnet.com

Investor Contact: Keith Fanneron, VP Global Finance and Investor Relations, keith.fanneron@aviatnet.com or 408-941-7128

About FTSE Russell:

FTSE Russell is a leading global index provider creating and managing a wide range of indexes, data and analytic solutions to meet client needs across asset classes, style and strategies. Covering 98% of the investable market, FTSE Russell indexes offer a true picture of global markets, combined with the specialist knowledge gained from developing local benchmarks around the world.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $16 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create investment funds, ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. FTSE Russell indexes also provide clients with tools for asset allocation, investment strategy analysis and risk management.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on index innovation and customer partnership applying the highest industry standards and embracing the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com



Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aviat-networks-added-to-membership-of-russell-microcap-index-301086308.html

SOURCE Aviat Networks, Inc.