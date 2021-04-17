- By GF Value





The stock of Aviat Networks (NAS:AVNW, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $30.85 per share and the market cap of $344.4 million, Aviat Networks stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Aviat Networks is shown in the chart below.





Aviat Networks Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

Because Aviat Networks is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which is estimated to grow 2.42% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Aviat Networks has a cash-to-debt ratio of 12.64, which is better than 78% of the companies in Hardware industry. The overall financial strength of Aviat Networks is 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Aviat Networks is fair. This is the debt and cash of Aviat Networks over the past years:

Aviat Networks Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Aviat Networks has been profitable 3 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $260.9 million and earnings of $2.57 a share. Its operating margin is 7.78%, which ranks better than 68% of the companies in Hardware industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Aviat Networks at 3 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Aviat Networks over the past years:

Story continues

Aviat Networks Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Aviat Networks is -1.5%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Hardware industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 14.3%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Hardware industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Aviat Networks's return on invested capital is 17.71, and its cost of capital is 14.68.

In closing, The stock of Aviat Networks (NAS:AVNW, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Hardware industry. To learn more about Aviat Networks stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

