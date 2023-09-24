Aviation enthusiasts gather for Land of Enchantment fly-in event
Saturday's lightweight showdown carried significant stakes. But after an exciting first round that Fiziev won on all three cards, it came to a premature and disappointing ending.
RC drift cars are a fun way to practice your drifting. They have different suspensions and drivetrains from regular RC cars and this allows them to drift.
The one-off 1997 Saab 900 EX prototype built to celebrate the brand's 50th birthday will cross the auction block on October 8, 2023, in Belgium.
Save on everything from cozy candles to Fire TVs just in time for football season.
Get ready to rock this versatile little number til March.
This week, we talk Porsche 911 T, Dodge Charger Hellcat Jailbreak, Wrangler and Gladiator 4xe, Detroit show picks, the UAW strike and more!
Colby Covington is officially getting another title shot.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Whether you want to save Hyrule or bring chaos to Los Santos, you can do so without breaking the bank.
'Tis the season for a full slate of Hallmark holiday movies, which will launch Oct. 20.
Amazon's next Prime-focused sale happens October 10 and 11, but some deals are going up early and we picked out the best ones.
Microsoft's Bing is gaining a number of AI improvements, including support for OpenAI's new DALLE-E 3 model, more personalized answers in search and chat, and tools that will watermark images as being AI-generated. The company announced these and other Windows and Bing news at an event this week in New York, where it also introduced new Surface devices that include built-in AI experiences. The company said its Windows 11 upgrade will bring a number of AI improvements, including the addition of its AI helper Copilot starting on September 26, which will then expand across Bing, Edge and Microsoft 365 Copilot this fall.
This week, Cherlynn chats about her experience reviewing the iPhone 15 Pro and Apple Watch Series 9. Also, Devindra and Cherlynn dive into Microsoft’s big Surface event in NYC, which actually ended up being more of an AI shindig.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus reveals his points-league draft rankings for 2023-24!
On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused Indian agents of orchestrating the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. Trudeau told lawmakers that Canadian intelligence had gathered “credible” evidence of links between the Indian government and the assassination of the prominent Sikh leader.
Hitchins competed in the 2016 Olympic Games and he's unbeaten as a pro, but he still hasn't fought for a world title. That hasn't diminished his faith and he believes it's a matter of time.
This week I’ve been in San Francisco for TechCrunch Disrupt 2023. It's been a three-day journey jam-packed with panels, booths and conversations around tech, AI, space, security and, of course, crypto. During the event, 20 startups pitched their companies live as part of TechCrunch Startup Battlefield at Disrupt 2023.
True Anomaly has landed a $17.4 million contract from the U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command to help the warfighter make critical decisions in the space domain. The startup, which was founded less than two years ago, is tasked with developing a suite of space domain awareness (SDA) capabilities for the Space Force. The 48-month-long contract will be delivered via a Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) Phase 3 contract.
A closer look at the inclusively designed trackpad on Microsoft's Surface Laptop Studio 2.
Razer announced a partnership with Lamborghini at this year’s Razercon event, showing off a Blade 16 laptop that’s heavily inspired by the sports car brand. The company also announced a clothing collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana.