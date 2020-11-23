Aviation Estates: 5 Homes with Private Jet Access

Can there be greater luxury than flying by private jet? The experience itself transcends what has become a drab exercise in navigating the madding crowd: long, long check-in and security lines, crammed terminals, congested jetways and the like. Add the customary flight delays and the current tangle of COVID-19-related travel restrictions and health countermeasures, and suddenly private aviation seems like an attractive necessity.

A property with fly-in, fly-out access is the ultimate luxury in personal air travel, whether it’s a charter service or a private jet.

Say goodbye to those endless queues: Private jets aren’t subject to the same regulations as commercial airlines. They can take off and land at many more airports than wide-body aircraft. And when it’s a charter or private jet, one can expect exceptional efficiency, custom upholstery, interiors, and seating, and Michelin star-grade cuisine paired with sommelier-curated wine. Can there be an even more luxurious way to fly?

Yes. The discerning traveler can ascend one step further by flying straight from home, as these Luxury Defined properties will attest: All offer fly-in, fly-out access, with private runways, airfields, even hangars to store the jet, so one needn’t travel to the airport. So: Step out the front door and into the passenger cabin. There’s a whole world out there. Ceiling and visibility unlimited. Happy landings!

Alpine Airpark Estate in Alpine, Wyoming

This aviation estate has a private hangar and access to the 5,850 lighted, asphalt jet-friendly runway of Alpine Airpark, an adventure-driven residential fly-in community near Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

This jet-friendly estate in Lincoln County, Wyoming, overlooks the runway of Alpine Airpark, the premier fly-in community in the United States. The luxurious five-bedroom, six-bathroom lodge-style main residence includes a private aircraft hangar facing the west side of Alpine Airpark’s 5,850-foot lighted, asphalt jet runway. A workshop, office, guest house, caretaker’s unit, and landscaped, lakefront gardens are additional amenities. Alpine Airpark has a spectacular location on the banks of the Palisades Reservoir and the confluence of three trophy trout-fishing streams, all just 35 minutes’ drive from Jackson Hole.

Sky Pine Estate in Worley, Idaho

Sky Pine Estate has everything and more for the jet-setter: A private helipad offers access to the private jet—parked at one of two private hangars at nearby Coeur d’Alene Airport.

With its on-site helipad and two aircraft hangars at nearby Coeur d’Alene Airport, Sky Pine Estate is the ultimate aviation property. Encompassing 18 acres on the shores of Idaho’s Lake Coeur d’Alene, the property is a world-class residential compound, resort, and playground all rolled into one meticulously designed package. A half-mile private driveway leads to the 16,620-square-foot timber-frame main residence, which features four en suite bedrooms, all with lake views, and an owner’s wing with office and fitness studio. An 870-foot sandy beach, Las Vegas-inspired waterfall, and 2,400-square-foot boathouse with a waterslide are further highlights. Eight watercraft are also included with this one-of-a-kind offering.

Tuscan Airfield Estate in Arezzo, Tuscany

Residents of this idyllic country estate in Tuscany will enjoy taking off and landing at their own private airfield. The pool, 13.5 acres of woods and parkland, and five separate dwellings offer a blissful escape for extended family and guests.

This 13.5-acre Tuscan estate, just outside the medieval hamlet of Pergine Valdarno, between Arezzo and Sienna, comes with its own airfield. There are five separate residences, offering a total of 12,917 square feet of living space, ideal for extended family and friends or vacation rentals. Each dwelling is appointed with a modern kitchen, elegant reception areas, and two to three bedrooms and bathrooms. The grounds include entertaining and dining terraces, a beautiful swimming pool, landscaped gardens, and private woodland.

Twin View Farm in Addison, Vermont

This Vermont estate is uniquely accessible by a 900-foot airstrip. The property also includes a private aircraft hangar with an attached, heated workshop.

Twin View Farm is sited on 275 acres of gently rolling meadows, pastures, a creek, and a mixed hardwood forest in the heart of Vermont’s Champlain Valley. The estate is uniquely accessible thanks to its 900-foot airstrip. It also includes an aircraft hangar with an attached, heated workshop. The 3,929-square-foot, four-bedroom main residence is a contemporary take on a post-and-beam barn. The light-filled living spaces have high ceilings and eastern and southern exposures. The property also includes a detached two-bay garage; a two-stall barn and hay loft, equipped with power and water; two fenced paddocks; and private woodlands and pastures, which are a habitat for deer, woodcock, grouse, and wild turkey.

Fawn Bluff in British Columbia, Canada

Fawn Bluff is the ultimate sport-fishing escape in Canada’s Great Bear Rainforest. Although remote, the 340-acre estate is only 14 minutes by seaplane from Campbell River Airport on Vancouver Island, an international port of entry.

The quintessential Canadian retreat, Fawn Bluff has an awe-inspiring setting on 340 acres at the Emerald Edge of the Great Bear Rainforest—one of the world’s last great coastal rainforests. This legacy estate, just 14 minutes’ seaplane flight from the Campbell River international port of entry, was designed as the ultimate sport-fishing escape. The extraordinary amenities include the only sheltered deepwater harbor on Bute Inlet, an expandable dock, helipad, and private lake. Four log-style homes, which sleep up to 30 guests and eight support staff, are built into the pristine wilderness. The property is self-sufficient and includes barge access and more than three miles of roads.

