Aviation fans seek shade where ever they find could find it at Garmin KC Air Show

Triple digit temperatures didn’t deter a large crowd from taking in the spectacle of the Garmin KC Air Show Saturday at New Century AirCenter in Gardner.

Aviation fans packed the tarmac around the airport where they sought shade where ever they could find it. People took shelter in the shadows under the wings of aircraft parked at the show or next to about anything that cast made shade. Umbrellas were a popular accessory for many of the fans.

The Navy Blue Angels were the main attraction at the show where they performed their precision flying demonstration under a cloudless sky. A team of Air Force F-22 Raptor fighter jets also awed the crowd with demonstrations of flying that seemed to defy gravity.

The air show continues on Sunday. Here are photos from Saturday’s show.

People gawk at planes flying as they wait to use a water station during the Garmin KC Air Show on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in New Century, Kan.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly during the Garmin KC Air Show on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in New Century.

An Air Force F-22 Raptor fighter jet flies during the Garmin KC Air Show on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in New Century.

Tom Larkin flies his SubSonex experimental jet during the Garmin KC Air Show on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in New Century, Kan.

Tim Zabala of Topeka, Kan., uses a fan to try to keep cool during the Garmin KC Air Show on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in New Century, Kan.

An Air Force F-22 Raptor fighter jet flies alongside a P-51 Mustang during the Garmin KC Air Show on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in New Century.

Brian McConnell shades his daughter Addie and son Chris as they eat during the Garmin KC Air Show on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in New Century.

People fill up their water bottles during the Garmin KC Air Show on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in New Century.

People eat in the shade cast by a RideKC bus during the Garmin KC Air Show on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in New Century.

Dozens of people find relief from the sun in the shadow of an A-10 Thunderbolt during the Garmin KC Air Show on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in New Century.

A Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II flies during the Garmin KC Air Show on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in New Century.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly during the Garmin KC Air Show on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in New Century.

People watch as the U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly during the Garmin KC Air Show on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in New Century.

Justin Hill poses for a photo with his sons D’Million Hill, 9, and Josiah Wilkinson, 3, with a Top Gun Maverick Experience display jet during the Garmin KC Air Show on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in New Century, Kan.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly during the Garmin KC Air Show on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in New Century.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly during the Garmin KC Air Show on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in New Century.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly during the Garmin KC Air Show on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in New Century.

A child plays with a replica F/A-18 Hornet, the same fighter jet flown by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, during the Garmin KC Air Show on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in New Century.