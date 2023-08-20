Aviation fans seek shade where ever they find could find it at Garmin KC Air Show

Triple digit temperatures didn’t deter a large crowd from taking in the spectacle of the Garmin KC Air Show Saturday at New Century AirCenter in Gardner.
Aviation fans packed the tarmac around the airport where they sought shade where ever they could find it. People took shelter in the shadows under the wings of aircraft parked at the show or next to about anything that cast made shade. Umbrellas were a popular accessory for many of the fans.
The Navy Blue Angels were the main attraction at the show where they performed their precision flying demonstration under a cloudless sky. A team of Air Force F-22 Raptor fighter jets also awed the crowd with demonstrations of flying that seemed to defy gravity.
The air show continues on Sunday. Here are photos from Saturday’s show.
Follow UFC 292 with Yahoo Sports as two title belts are up for grabs at the top of the card when bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling meets Sean O'Malley and strawweight champ Zhang Weili defends her title versus Amanda Lemos.