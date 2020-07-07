Aviation and Military Veteran Dan Edwards Joins Triman Industries as President

Triman Also Adds Eugene Mamajek as Vice President of Business Development & Strategy

WEST BERLIN, N.J., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Triman Industries, Inc. ("Triman" or the "Company"), a leading provider of distribution, supply chain and repair management solutions to the military aftermarket, announced today that Dan Edwards has joined the Company as President, and Eugene Mamajek has joined the Company as Vice President of Business Development & Strategy. Both appointments are effective immediately. Triman is a portfolio company of AE Industrial Partners LP ("AEI"), a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Power Generation and Specialty Industrial markets.

"Triman has experienced strong growth over the past decade due to our relentless focus on serving our growing list of OEM partners and our customers," said Scott Truskin, CEO of Triman. "Dan is a strong fit with the Company and brings a unique set of experiences and perspectives that will help us accelerate our growth over the next decade."

"Triman has developed a unique platform for partnering with OEM suppliers and their military customers to form the critical link between the product and the end-user in the supply chain," said Mr. Edwards. "I am thrilled to join the highly talented and dedicated team at Triman and look forward to continuing to expand the unique value proposition we deliver to both our OEM partners and military customers."

"Dan brings a strong combination of business and military experience to Triman," said Jon Nemo, Senior Partner at AEI and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Triman. "We are excited to have Dan join Triman as President, and we are confident he will continue to successfully develop our strategic direction and leading market position."

In this newly created role, Mr. Edwards will be responsible for leading the strategic direction and growth of the Company while delivering a best-in-class value proposition to OEM partners and customers.

Mr. Edwards brings significant leadership and operational experience throughout the military aftermarket. Most recently he was VP of Operations at MAG Aerospace. Prior to MAG Aerospace, Mr. Edwards served as General Manager of Aviation Technical Services and President of the Arresting Systems division of Zodiac Aerospace. Mr. Edwards served more than 23 years in the United States Air Force both in active duty and reserve status as a KC-10 pilot, including serving as Commander of the 78th Air Refueling Squadron and Deputy Operations Group Commander at McGuire Air Force Base. He has an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a BS degree in Civil Engineering from the US Air Force Academy.

Mr. Mamajek has deep leadership, business development and operational experience throughout the military market. He most recently served as Executive Director of the Avionics Systems division of Esterline Technologies Corporation, responsible for managing all military programs and a dedicated military market business development team. Prior to Esterline, Mr. Mamajek served more than 20 years in the United States Marine Corps, as both an Officer and an Aviator, having logged over 5,700 hours operating F/A-18 C/D and KC-130J missions and as a T-45C advanced flight instructor. He has a BS degree in Aerospace Engineering and Physics from Kent State University.

"We have known Eugene for several years and we are excited to have him join the Triman team in a leadership role," said Mr. Truskin. "Eugene is a strong fit with the Company and his business development background will help accelerate our growth and expand our market presence."

"Eugene is a proven leader with strong knowledge of the military aftermarket, and I look forward to working closely with him," said Mr. Edwards. "He has a deep understanding of Triman's role in the supply chain and will play a key role in continuing to differentiate our market position and the services we deliver."

About Triman Industries

Triman is a leading provider of distribution, supply chain and repair management solutions to the military aftermarket. Founded in 1995 and based in West Berlin, NJ, Triman has mastered the business of partnering with OEM suppliers and their military customers to form the critical link between the product and the end-user in the supply chain. Today, Triman represents a growing list of over 50 OEMs and provides a full suite of value-added services including inspection and testing, packaging, labeling, marking, processing, export management, contract administration and repair management services. The Company's proven track record, reputation for quality and responsiveness, and deep list of certifications and accreditations have allowed it to establish a leading market position and valuable partnerships in its marketplace. For more information, please visit www.trimanindustries.com .