‘Aviation outlaw’ took plane held together with tape on joy ride in Virginia, feds say

Hayley Fowler
·3 min read

A 31-year-old man from Virginia will serve more than a year in prison after prosecutors said he took an unfinished plane on a joy ride.

Ryan Guy Parker was sentenced Friday to one year and two months with credit for time served, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Virginia said. He pleaded guilty to flying without a license in January, court filings show, and has been in jail since.

“On September 27, 2018, witnesses on the ground expressed concern while filming the defendant flying an aircraft that was literally duct-taped together and constructed with incorrect parts,” prosecutors said in court documents. “He flew this unfit-to-fly aircraft in dangerous weather conditions and without a license over a fuel depot, among other buildings, before attempting to land.”

One witness reportedly told investigators it “would be like a bomb going off at the airport” if Parker had hit the fuel tanks.

A public defender appointed to represent Parker did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment Friday. But he said in court filings that Parker should be sentenced to time served, citing a history of substance abuse and mental health issues.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint, Parker took a T-Bird plane out in the middle of the afternoon at Shannon Airport in Fredericksburg, Virginia, in front of at least five witnesses.

Parker reportedly used to run a plane washing business out of the airport called “Outlaw Aviation” and he’d been hired by the owner to assemble the plane — but it wasn’t finished.

“At the time of the flight, the airplane had a caster rear wheel, a plastic bicycle water bottle for radiator overflow, and duct tape on key parts of the aircraft,” prosecutors said.

One witness described it as a “bucket of bolts.”

Parker flew the plane for 10 to 15 minutes, flying as low as 50 feet and dangerously close to tanks containing 18,000 gallons of fuel, according to the affidavit. Prosecutors said it was also raining with thick cloud cover. When he finally landed, Parker reportedly lost control of the plane.

“As one would expect to happen when an unlicensed pilot attempts to land an aircraft held together by duct tape and caster wheels, the aircraft bounced upon touching the ground before spinning out 180 degrees,” prosecutors said in sentencing documents. “In essence, the defendant was flying like an outlaw.”

Parker then tried to lie about testing the T-Bird on the taxi when the fuel throttle got stuck and he was “forced to take off,” they said.

Prosecutors filed a criminal complaint against Parker in February 2020, court documents show. He was arrested and released more than a month later. Parker’s defense attorney said he was largely compliant with the conditions of his release while living in a group home and was only brought back to jail after he got caught smoking pot.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, had pushed for a prison sentence of two and a half years, saying Parker had five prior felony convictions and “a demonstrable history of brazenly doing what he wants despite locked doors, locked aircraft, federal laws, and court orders.”

The judge ultimately settled on a 14-month sentence with credit for the more than four months Parker has already served. He also ordered Parker to serve one year of supervised release and participate in substance abuse and mental health treatment.

Parker is not allowed “at any airport for any reason” without permission from his parole officer, the judge said, nor should he be employed at airports or work in aviation.

‘Earth-shaking’ gender-reveal explosion rattles New Hampshire towns. (It’s a boy!)

At least 25 jumper deaths at Skydive Lodi dating to 1985, Bee review of records finds

21-year-old paratrooper died in jump from Blackhawk helicopter at Fort Bragg, Army says

Recommended Stories

  • Black man shot dead by police serving warrant

    State officials in North Carolina are investigating the fatal police shooting of a Black man on Wednesday, according to authorities and local media reports.The shooting unfolded Wednesday morning in Elizabeth City, a community where half the population identifies as African-American, near North Carolina's coastal border with Virginia.Authorities identified the victim as 40-year-old father, Andrew Brown, Jr., whose relatives told local media that he was near his home in a car at the time of the shooting.County Sheriff Tommy Wooten said deputies shot him after trying to serve him a search warrant, without adding further details."It's been a tragic day that started around 830am during a search warrant. Andrew Brown Jr. was fatally wounded during the search warrant."Wooten added that all deputies at the scene were wearing body cameras, and that the deputy who fired the gun has been placed on leave.Law enforcement officials did not say whether Brown was armed at the time or whether he was considered a threat to the officers.The shooting comes a day after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd, an event that sparked anti-racism protests worldwide.As news of the North Carolina shooting spread, local media showed protesters beginning to gather, as the City Council called an emergency meeting to discuss the case and a possible curfew.

  • Lawmakers urge Biden to back 'moral' patent waiver to speed vaccine access

    U.S. lawmakers and nonprofit groups on Friday heaped pressure on the Biden administration to back a temporary patent waiver for COVID-19 vaccines to help poor countries contain the pandemic. The groups delivered a petition signed by two million people, adding to separate letters already sent to U.S. President Joe Biden by a group of senators, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, nearly 100 members of the House and 60 former heads of state and 100 Nobel Prize winners.

  • Charges expected over Genoa bridge collapse

    It killed 43 people, and laid bare the decrepit state of Italy's infrastructure. Now prosecutors have wrapped up an investigation of the 2018 bridge collapse in Genoa. They are preparing possible charges against dozens of former employees of Atlantia. That's the firm that was responsible for maintaining the crossing. Documents show government officials could also face charges. 69 individuals, including Atlantia's former chief executive, have been placed under investigation during the probe. Suspected crimes include manslaughter and wilful disaster. Under Italian law, firms can be held responsible for their employees' actions. Atlantia is controlled by the Benetton family, of clothing store fame. They're in talks with a government-backed consortium to relinquish control of the firm. None of the companies or individuals involved would comment on the new reports. A replacement bridge has already been constructed, and opened to traffic. It took around 18 months to put up. The legal fallout from the disaster may take much longer to clear.

  • Jeremy Heywood's widow speaks out over Greensill and defends his 'innovative' civil service reform

    Jeremy Heywood’s widow has defended her husband’s “innovative” civil service reforms in the wake of the Greensill lobbying scandal, but acknowledged they carried “a degree of risk” by bringing private sector moguls into government. Mr Heywood, who was the Cabinet Secretary from 2012 to 2018, supported hiring businesspeople on short-term contracts to “bring expertise in,” Suzanne Heywood said. Lex Greensill, the Australian financier at the centre of a row over David Cameron’s lobbying activities, was one such businessman brought into government by Mr Heywood in the hope his supply chain finance scheme could work in the NHS. “Lex was just one of many examples [...] of trying to get people in who would stimulate the system, who would look at a new way of doing things,” Ms Heywood told the IFG yesterday. “He wanted Lex to be there to look for opportunities to put in place this new thinking in government.” Acknowledging that using businesspeople in government is “always going to create a degree of risk,” Ms Heywood argued her late husband’s reforms were “innovative and disruptive”. “It is very, very hard when you are bringing somebody in like that to predict what might well happen many years in the future,” she said. “We know the story of what happened to Greensill far later.”

  • He burned a cross on a Black family’s lawn, feds say. Now Virginia man faces prison

    “I did it,” the 41-year-old reportedly told a neighbor.

  • Facebook knew pro-Trump insurrectionists organised on site despite publicly saying otherwise

    Just 137 super-inviters recruited the vast majority of members to various insurrectionist groups

  • Stephen Curry says he's 'gotta be' the MVP after one of the greatest scoring streaks in NBA history

    Stephen Curry entered the NBA MVP race by averaging 40 points per game in April and making 72 three-pointers in 10 games.

  • ‘We tried to stop it’: Trump officials reveal what really happened with bleach-gate on its year anniversary

    ‘I lost, and it went how it did,’ says one former aide

  • Ma’Khia Bryant shooting: LeBron James explains why he took down tweet telling Ohio officer ‘you’re next’

    Los Angeles Lakers star says he took the tweet down because it was ‘being used to create more hate’

  • Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine recipients react to possibility of additional shots

    Pfizer's CEO Albert Bourla made headlines recently when he said those who got the Pfizer vaccine would likely need a third shot within 12 months of the initial two, and booster shots every year thereafter.

  • Bodycam footage shows police beating black man for littering

    ‘What I saw in the video was another George Floyd,’ attorney says

  • Caitlyn Jenner officially running for California governor

    Casting herself as a ‘compassionate disrupter,’ the reality TV star and former Olympian hopes to unseat Gavin Newsom in a potential recall election

  • Donald Trump says LeBron James is ‘racist’ and dividing the United States

    NBA star says he deleted Ma’Khia Bryant tweet because it was ‘being used to create more hate’

  • 148 bills to give GOP lawmakers more power over elections could be ‘death knell’ for democracy, officials warn

    From ‘hijacking’ results to ‘micromanaging’ elections, new report reveals how Republicans are trying to strip oversight to gain permanent control

  • Biden appears to be only world leader to wear a mask at virtual climate summit

    Leaders who could be seen without masks included Putin, Merkel, Erdogan, and EU bigwigs von der Leyen and Michel

  • ‘God-awful blast’ that rocked towns for miles around was caused by explosion at gender reveal party

    Investigating ongoing after residents complain of minor damages

  • ‘A bunch of people will probably die’: Elon Musk gets candid on Mars tourism in barefoot interview

    ‘If an arduous and dangerous journey where you might not come back alive, but it’s a glorious adventure, sounds appealing, Mars is the place. That’s the ad for Mars,’ Musk says

  • EU may sue AstraZeneca over vaccine supplies

    The EU is preparing legal proceedings against AstraZeneca, according to Reuters sources. That after the drugmaker cut supplies of vaccines to the bloc. The move would mark a further step in EU plans to sever ties with the Anglo-Swedish firm. Brussels has been angered by AstraZeneca's repeated cuts to supplies. The reductions have contributed to major delays in Europe's vaccine rollout. News of the possible \legal action was first reported by Politico. It says a majority of EU states support suing AstraZeneca. There was no immediate comment from the European Commission or the company.AstraZeneca had said it aimed to deliver 300 million doses of its vaccine by June. But in March it said it would only be able to deliver a third of that amount. That same month saw the EU send a letter to the firm, marking the first step in legal proceedings.

  • Stacey Abrams: Corporate America must pick a side on voting rights, prevent a Georgia repeat

    Companies should put their voices and money on the right side of history. Stand up for voters. Don't let other states do what Georgia did.

  • DOJ weighing additional charges against Derek Chauvin for using force on Black teen in 2017

    Former Minneapolis police officer accused of heavy-handed response to teenager four years ago