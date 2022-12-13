Aviation startup picks engine designer for supersonic plane

FILE - This undated image provided by Boom Supersonic shows Boom Supersonic Overture Aircraft. Aviation startup Boom Technology Inc. says it will power supersonic passenger jets with engines designed by a company better known for making small engines used on drones and cruise missiles. Boom said Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, that Florida Turbine Technologies, or FTT, will design the engines and a division of General Electric will manufacture them for its jet, which it says could be making test flights in 2026 and carrying passengers a few years after that. (Boom Supersonic via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
4
DAVID KOENIG
·2 min read

DALLAS (AP) — Aviation startup Boom Technology says it will power supersonic passenger jets with engines designed by a company better known for making small engines used on drones and cruise missiles.

Boom said Tuesday that Florida Turbine Technologies, or FTT, will design the engines with help from GE Additive, a division of General Electric. Boom says the plane could be making test flights in 2026 and carrying passengers a few years after that.

The company says its 88-seat jet, called Overture, will use four engines, fly up to 1.7 times the speed of sound — about 1,300 mph — and use sustainable aviation fuel.

The Denver company generates plenty of skepticism in aviation circles for its ambitious schedule and certitude that supersonic passenger flights can be economically feasible and environmentally benign — Concorde wasn’t, so it stopped flying.

Getting the plane certified will be daunting, with regulators more cautious after two deadly Boeing Max crashes. Flights would likely be limited to ocean crossings or would have to slow down over land to limit damage from sonic booms. And Boom overhauled Overture's design just a few months ago.

“I understand that people say Boom's got its work cut out for us. We do,” founder and CEO Blake Scholl said in an interview. “The people who think we're not going to get there — I look forward to having them on board a flight.”

Much of the skepticism has centered on the lack of an engine for Overture. Rolls Royce ended its relationship with Boom earlier this year after producing some engineering studies, and other leading engine makers indicated they weren't interested in stepping in.

Scholl said Boom “looked at a bunch” of other engine designers and manufacturers before settling on FTT, which is majority owned by Kratos Turbine Technologies, and GE Additive, better known for 3D printing than for aerospace manufacturing. He declined to name the other companies.

Scholl said Boom will reduce costs by designing an entirely new engine rather than tweaking one made for subsonic flight.

“This is the first engine designed from scratch for sustainable commercial supersonic flight,” he said.

American Airlines and United Airlines have made deposits on future Overtures — although neither airline would say how much they put down.

Boom plans to build Overture in Greensboro, North Carolina, partly because of its location near open ocean where the planes can be tested without rattling windows on the ground.

Recommended Stories

  • Boom Supersonic to make engines for its jets in alliance with Kratos unit

    Boom, the latest U.S. entrant seeking to bring back supersonic flying, did not disclose any financial details related to the announcement, which also outlined deals with GE Additive and maintenance, repair & overhaul firm StandardAero. Boom Chief Executive Officer Blake Scholl, an ex-Amazon executive who founded the company in 2014, said Florida Turbine Technologies will lead the engine design for its Overture jet and also build "some of the first engines" for the jets. Engine makers General Electric, Safran, Rolls-Royce and Honeywell International Inc had said they had no plans to develop civil supersonic engines for the time-being, leaving the future of Overture jet hanging in the balance.

  • UPDATE: Boom Supersonic picks small defense contractor Kratos as engine developer, report says

    Major step for delivering on promise of 1,700 jobs at PTI: Boom to announce engine program Tuesday in Greensboro.

  • Terra cryptocurrency fugitive Do Kwon flew to Serbia last month, South Korean prosecutor says

    Interpol fugitive Kwon Do-hyung flew to the Republic of Serbia last month, South Korean prosecutors told Forkast, confirming local media reports.

  • Crews remove box covering Columbus statue in Philadelphia

    Crews have removed the plywood box that had been placed over a Philadelphia statue of Christopher Columbus that saw tense standoffs in 2020 between supporters of the monument and opponents who viewed it as a symbol of white supremacy. The box was removed Sunday night, as a small crowd of statue supporters cheered. The work came two days after a state judge ordered the box's removal, saying that if the city disagrees with the “message” the statue sends, it can add its own plaque with what it wants to convey.

  • 9 Costco Brand Items That Aren’t Worth the Money

    Costco is the place to go for anyone who wants to stock up on bulk items, prepare for a party or big event, and save money while doing so. The buying in bulk mentality, however, can often lead people...

  • Coinbase Says Law Enforcement Requests Rose 66% From Year Ago

    The number of requests from the U.S., which accounted for about 43% of the total, increased by 6%.

  • Blizzard talking with potential partners to continue offering World of Warcraft in China

    U.S. videogame publisher Activision Blizzard said that it is in talks with potential new partners to continue offering its hit game World of Warcraft in China after its sudden announcement last month that it would not renew deal with its current Chinese partner NetEase. Blizzard China, the company's Chinese subsidiary, published a post on China's top micro-blogging site Weibo on Tuesday, saying that it is in talks with new publishing partners in China to continue the game's service in the country. Blizzard's announcement last month that it would no longer let NetEase, China's second largest gaming company, publish its games in China sent shockwaves across the industry as the Blizzard-NetEase partnership had long been considered one of the industry's most lucrative in video games.

  • One of Fort Worth’s oldest restaurants is facing lease dispute, uncertain future

    The future of one of Texas’ oldest cafes is uncertain pending a court decision in a lease dispute over the 92-year-old Original Mexican Restaurant.

  • United Airlines makes big Boeing order, includes 100 787 Dreamliners

    United Airlines said Tuesday it is ordering 100 Boeing 787 Dreamliners and 100 737 MAXs as it pushes for post-pandemic growth and replaces older, less-efficient aircraft. United said its new order of 100 737 MAX airplanes includes exercising options to purchase 44 737 MAX aircraft for delivery between 2024 and 2026 and had ordered 56 more MAX aircraft for delivery between 2027 and 2028 and now 443 MAXs on order. United's big bet on the 787 reflects expectations for continued rising demand for long-haul travel and a desire to replace older airplanes.

  • Rivian sinks as the EV maker halts production deal with Mercedes just 3 months after partnership was announced

    Mercedes will move forward with EV development on its own, and will build a new plant in Poland and develop electric vans using its own technology.

  • 3 charged in man’s murder after house shot up in Frayser, records show

    The victims told police that the suspects had threatened to shoot up the house.

  • Scientific 'breakthrough' in nuclear fusion could launch new era of clean energy

    The Department of Energy on Tuesday announced a scientific breakthrough in nuclear fusion at a national lab in California, marking a major step toward developing a new, sustainable form of energy that releases virtually no carbon dioxide or other types of air pollution. Scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California successfully generated a fusion reaction between two hydrogen atoms and maintained that reaction in a controlled setting, marking the potential to use such reactions to generate huge amounts of energy without burning fuels. The announcement could mark a major step in creating a form of energy that would not release the gases that are warming the planet and contributing to climate change, but is still decades away from being ready for large-scale application.

  • Poll: 70 percent of voters don’t want Biden to run for a second term

    A majority of Americans said in a new CNBC All-America Economic Survey that they don’t want President Biden to run for a second term in 2024. The survey, published on Friday, found that 70 percent of those polled said they don’t want Biden to run, largely citing his age. Nineteen percent of respondents said they…

  • Homelessness in Knox County: New approach shows clearer picture of who is homeless and why

    Visitors to a new data dashboard can see the daily average of clients served and what their housing status is.

  • Inside the Bizarre Romance Scams Using This Army General’s Identity

    U.S. Army/TwitterWhen four-star Gen. Stephen J. Townsend found himself in a financial bind while deployed overseas in 2019, he did what any top commander in the U.S. military would: get on Facebook to contact a 74-year-old widow he had never met before.Townsend, a well-respected military commander who headed up the U.S. Army’s Africa Command (AFRICOM) until August, told the widow his “portfolio” had been held up by customs officials demanding large fees to release it. Could she help?Such an over

  • Earthquakes hit Indonesia’s Bali island; no casualties

    A moderately strong earthquake and two aftershocks hit Indonesia’s resort island of Bali on Tuesday, causing panic but no immediate reports of damage or casualties. The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 4.9 quake was centered 35 kilometers (22 miles) north of Amlapura, a city in Bali’s Karangasem district. Its shallow depth of 9.6 kilometers (6 miles) may have caused people to run outside.

  • Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Says It's Close to Restructuring Without Having to Declare Bankruptcy

    The London-based company warned, however, there's no guarantee it will be able to do so.

  • Argentina fans expecting big win in Croatia semi-final

    STORY: Some fans got ready buying T-shirts and flags of their national team on Monday (December 12) in downtown Buenos Aires.A Brazilian tourist, Junior Atainhios, said he would be "rooting for Messi" as he wanted to support South America at the World Cup.Argentina came into the World Cup as one of the favourites, but they face a big roadblock in the semi-final on Tuesday with 2018 runners-up Croatia, who proved too much for the other title contenders, Brazil.The Croats stunned the tournament favourites in the quarter-finals with a vintage performance, after going a goal down in extra-time but digging deep to bounce back and force a penalty shootout that they ended up winning.

  • NH hiker who fell to his death off mountain cliff while taking pictures with wife ID’d as Joseph Eggleston

    Joseph "Eggy" Eggleston, 53, was identified as the hiker who fell 300 feet to his death from the summit of Mt. Willard in Crawford Notch near Hart's Location, New Hampshire.

  • That annoying ringing, buzzing and hissing in the ear – a hearing specialist offers tips to turn down the tinnitus

    Worldwide, more than 750 million people have tinnitus. Victor Habbick Visions/Science Photo Library via Getty ImagesNot a week goes by when I don’t see someone in my clinic complaining of a strange and constant phantom sound in one of their ears, or in both ears. The noise is loud, distracting and scary – and it doesn’t go away. The kind of sound varies from patient to patient: buzzing, blowing, hissing, ringing, roaring, rumbling, whooshing or a combination thereof. But whatever the sound, the