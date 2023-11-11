Aviation-themed brewery in Denver teams up with nonprofit to help veterans take flight

TechCrunch

Archer Aviation, the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle startup, has partnered with India's travel and hospitality conglomerate InterGlobe Enterprises to launch an all-electric air taxi service in the country in 2026. If successful, it would make the South Asian nation its second international market outside the U.S. to experience its ambitious air taxi operations after the United Arab Emirates. Both companies said Thursday that the service, subject to regulatory approvals and clearances, will be "cost-competitive with ground transportation" and improve urban mobility in the world's most populous country with low-noise electric air taxis.