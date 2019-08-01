Is AVIC International Holding (HK) (HKG:232) Using Too Much Debt?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, AVIC International Holding (HK) Limited (HKG:232) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does AVIC International Holding (HK) Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that AVIC International Holding (HK) had debt of HK$121.2m at the end of December 2018, a reduction from HK$1.43b over a year. However, it does have HK$1.23b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of HK$1.11b.

How Healthy Is AVIC International Holding (HK)'s Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that AVIC International Holding (HK) had liabilities of HK$540.7m falling due within a year, and liabilities of HK$354.3m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had HK$1.23b in cash and HK$142.0m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast HK$475.0m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that AVIC International Holding (HK) is using debt in a way that is appears to be both safe and conservative. Due to its strong net asset position, it is not likely to face issues with its lenders. Succinctly put, AVIC International Holding (HK) boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since AVIC International Holding (HK) will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

In the last year AVIC International Holding (HK) managed to produce its first revenue as a listed company, but given the lack of profit, shareholders will no doubt be hoping to see some strong increases.

So How Risky Is AVIC International Holding (HK)?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And the fact is that over the last twelve months AVIC International Holding (HK) lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through HK$143m of cash and made a loss of HK$109m. But the saving grace is the HK$1.2b on the balance sheet. That means it could keep spending at its current rate for more than five years. With very solid revenue growth in the last year, AVIC International Holding (HK) may be on a path to profitability. Pre-profit companies are often risky, but they can also offer great rewards. For riskier companies like AVIC International Holding (HK) I always like to keep an eye on the long term profit and revenue trends. Fortunately, you can click to see our interactive graph of its profit, revenue, and operating cashflow.