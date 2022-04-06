Avicanna Inc.'s (TSE:AVCN) Shift From Loss To Profit

Avicanna Inc. (TSE:AVCN) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Avicanna Inc., a commercial-stage and international biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, advancement, and commercialization of evidence-based cannabinoid-based products for worldwide consumers and for medical and pharmaceutical market segments. The CA$20m market-cap company announced a latest loss of CA$17m on 31 December 2021 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Avicanna's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to some industry analysts covering Avicanna, breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of CA$700k in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 78% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Avicanna's upcoming projects, however, take into account that generally pharmaceuticals, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 22% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

