Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript March 13, 2023

Operator: Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Avid Bioservices Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference call maybe recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Tim Brons of Avid's Investor Relations Group. Please go ahead.

Tim Brons: Thank you. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us. On today's call, we have Nick Green, President and CEO; Dan Hart, Chief Financial Officer; and Matt Kwietniak, Avid's Chief Commercial Officer. Today, we will be providing an overview of Avid Bioservices contract development and manufacturing business, including updates on corporate activities and financial results for the quarter ended January 31, 2023. After our prepared remarks, we will welcome your questions. Before we begin, I'd like to caution that comments made during this conference call today, March 13, 2023 will contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning the current belief of the company, which involves a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

Actual results could differ from these statements, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any statement made today. I encourage you to review all of the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission concerning these and other matters. Our earnings press release and this call will include discussion of certain non-GAAP information. You can find our earnings press release, including relevant non-GAAP reconciliations on our corporate website at avidbio.com. With that, I will turn the call over to Nick Green, Avid's President and CEO.

Nick Green: Thank you, Tim and thank you to everyone participating today via webcast. The third quarter was another positive period for Avid. On the financial front, revenues remained strong for both process development and manufacturing, and margins are beginning to trend upwards due to an increase in utilized capacity. Our business development team was highly productive, signing a significant number of new business agreements during the quarter, pushing our backlog to a new record high. Our facility expansions continue to progress well. The Myford South expansion has been handed over to operations and is now complete. Further, our new process development capabilities will be operational in a few weeks. We also expect our new cell and gene therapy facility to come online later this year.

Story continues

Matt and I will provide additional details on business development and operations for the period following an overview of our third quarter and first 9 months of fiscal 2023 financial results. And for that, I'll turn the call over to Dan.

Dan Hart: Thank you, Nick. Before I begin, in addition to the brief financial overview, I'll provide on the call today, additional details on our financial results are included in our press release issued prior to this call and in our Form 10-Q, which was filed today with the SEC. I'll now provide an overview of our financial results from operations for the quarter and first 9 months ended January 31, 2023. Revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 23 were $38 million, representing a 21% increase compared to $31.5 million recorded in the prior year period. For the first 9 months of fiscal 23, revenues were $109.5 million, a 24% increase compared to $88.4 million in the prior year period. For both the quarter and the year-to-date periods, the increase in revenues can primarily be attributed to increases in manufacturing runs, process development services provided to new customers, and revenue recognized in the current period for changes in estimated variable consideration related to a contract where uncertainties have been resolved.

Gross margin for the third quarter of fiscal 23 was 26% and compared to a gross margin of 29% for the third quarter of fiscal 22. Gross margin for the first 9 months of fiscal 23 was 21%, compared to a gross margin of 34% for the same period during fiscal 22. For both the quarter and 9-month periods, the decreases in gross margins were primarily due to increases in costs associated with the growth of our business and our facility expansions. The primary driver of these costs were increases in labor, overhead and depreciation, which accounted for incremental decreases in margins of approximately 4 percentage points and 7 percentage points for the quarter and 9-month periods, respectively. It is also important to note that the current year third quarter and year-to-date margins benefited from a change in variable consideration under a contract where uncertainties have been resolved and the same prior year period, margins included a benefit from unutilized capacity fees.

Excluding all of these factors, our third quarter and year-to-date adjusted gross margins were 30% and 28% respectively, an increase as compared to the prior year third quarter and year-to-date adjusted gross margins of 26% and 27% respectively. We expect the expansion-related costs incurred to date will continue to affect near-term margins. In the coming quarters, we foresee incrementally incurring additional expansion-related costs, in line with anticipated growth and to support an anticipated ramp-up in capacity utilization of substantial asset additions. Total SG&A expenses for the third quarter of fiscal 23 were $7.1 million, an increase of 22% compared to $5.8 million recorded in the third quarter of fiscal 22. SG&A expenses for the first 9 months of fiscal 23 were $20.3 million, an increase of 33% as compared to $15.3 million recorded in the prior year period.

The increases in SG&A for both the quarter and year-to-date periods are primarily due to increases in compensation and benefit-related costs, legal, accounting and other professional expenses. For the third quarter of fiscal 23, the company recorded a net income of $500,000 or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, as compared to a net income of $2.2 million or $0.04 per basic and diluted share for the third quarter of fiscal 22. For the first 9 months of fiscal 23, the company recorded a net income of $900,000 or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, as compared to net income of $12.1 million or $0.20 per basic and $0.19 per diluted share, respectively, during the prior year period. For the third quarter and first 9 months of fiscal 23, the company achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $7.4 million and $15.4 million, respectively.

Our cash and cash equivalents on January 31, 23 were $60 million, compared to $126 million on April 30, 2022. We continue to make great progress on our facility expansions. As of the end of the third quarter, we estimate our remaining expansion-related capital expenditures to be between $27 million and $30 million. Upon completion of these expansion projects, we estimate that our combined facilities will have the potential to bring our total revenue generating capacity to up to approximately $400 million annually, depending on the mix of future customer projects. This concludes my financial overview. I'll now turn the call over to Matt for an update on commercial activities during the quarter.

Matt Kwietniak: Thanks, Dan. During the third quarter, the business development team continues to be very active in the industry, maintaining a strong presence at trade meetings and remaining highly engaged with existing and prospective customers. As we outlined last year, we felt that Avid's offering and capacity would not only be attractive to our current customer base, but it would also allow Avid to be viewed as a strategic supplier to big pharma accounts that require not only strong functional disciplines, but also a critical mass in terms of capabilities and capacity. To this end, our expanded business development team included a new position focused on large pharma accounts. We feel our BD strategy is starting to pay off as one of the most noteworthy achievements during the period was Avid's new designation as a preferred provider for a top pharma company, an important strategic achievement as we continue to expand and diversify our customer base.

In addition, other large pharma companies have already visited the facility and have conducted audits or have committed to doing so, which we view as very positive developments. We remain active in our interactions with the industry, and our leading indicators remain strong. I am pleased to report that our team signed $67 million in net new business agreements during the quarter. This represents our second highest quarterly signing to date for the company, only behind the third quarter of fiscal 21 in which we signed a significant COVID-related agreement. In addition to the total dollar amount signed during the quarter, we also signed a significant number of new customer agreements during the period. In fact, the number of new customer signings during the third quarter of fiscal 2023 represents approximately half of the signings during all of fiscal 2022.

As a result, our backlog achieved a new record high of $176 million at the end of the third quarter. While we expect the majority of this backlog to be recognized over the next 12 months, some of which maybe recognized over a longer period, depending on the maturity of the project. Importantly, new proposal requests remain robust, a solid signal for the quarters ahead. We are very pleased with the performance of our commercial team and the significant success that they've continued to deliver, and we remain optimistic for a strong close to the year. This concludes my overview of commercial activities. I will now turn the call back over to Nick for an update on operations and other achievements during the period.

biotech research company, bio-technology companies

Copyright: mikkolem / 123RF Stock Photo

Nick Green: Thanks, Matt. During the third quarter, our team continued to make significant progress towards a number of important milestones for the year. As of the end of this month, we will have only one of our expansion projects still ongoing. With all the others, including Myford South, the downstream processing expansion, along with the process development in both the mammalian, and cell and gene therapy, all complete on schedule. Quarter three revenues also maintain our momentum towards achieving the guidance, which we raised last quarter. Allied with strong top line performance, we were also pleased with the positive margin development as we increased utilization. As reported by Matt, our commercial team had another exceptional quarter with signings totaling $67 million.

This represents the largest non-COVID-related signing for a quarter that we have had in the company's history. Naturally, these new project wins have further expanded and diversified our customer base and significantly bolstered our backlog, which for a brief period at the end of the quarter exceeded our then current operating capacity. Given this demand and the fact that our backlog has hit a new high, we feel the timing could not be better for Avid to complete our mammalian cell facilities expansion, which will provide new state-of-the-art capacity to accommodate our growth in backlog. The Myford South expansion has been handed over to operations and is now complete, and we are pleased to report that our first customer is scheduled to begin manufacture next month.

Further, our new process development capabilities will be operational in a few weeks. While this expansion was only initiated in June of 2022, later this week, our PD will start to move into their new space. And we will then have even more capacity to onboard new clients destined to fill the new manufacturing capacity in Myford. This is also well timed with the team posting another impressive quarter and PD revenues exceeding more than $18 million year-to-date. Our team has worked tirelessly over the last few years to complete the Myford expansion, which we believe will not only allow us to service the backlog that we have today, but to continue to attract the new business that will fuel our next level of growth. This has been a long and complex process, which has required a great deal of coordination and collaboration and one that has been executed with a great deal of professionalism every step of the way.

I wish to extend the profound thank you to our exceptional team for making this expansion in reality. Parallel to this work, the company continues to make progress with the building out of its new cell and gene benefit facility, which we expect to come on open later this year. As we reported previously, we have already launched the analytical and persons development capabilities for this business, and we currently have projects ongoing in these areas. As with operations and business development, the third quarter was a strong one from a financial perspective. We continue to log year-over-year revenue growth for both the quarter and the first 9 months. During the quarter, we have seen positive margin development. And looking forward, we anticipate increased utilization will continue to drive this positive trend.

In closing, I would like to emphasize that we are extremely pleased with the first three quarters of fiscal 2023. Our revenues remain strong, and we are on target to hit our revenue guidance for the full fiscal year 2023 of between $145 million and $150 million. Combined, our revenues and increased capacity utilization are having a positive impact on our margins. Our commercial team continues to impress with significant new business wins from both existing and new customers. And finally, our facility expansions are nearing completion, providing an additional capabilities and capacity to drive Avid's next phase of growth. 2023 marks Avid's 30th year in the field of biologics and the 18th year of commercial manufacturing. Over time, Avid has built a reputation as a true commercial grade CDMO capable of supporting its customers throughout the product life cycle from cell line development to commercial manufacture and 1 able to support customers' drug substance needs around the world.

We believe the investments in capacity and capabilities over the past few years position Avid as a top CDMO in the provision of mammalian cell derived drug substance in North America. This concludes my prepared remarks for today. We can now open the call for questions. Operator?

See also 12 Dividend Giants with Lowest Short Interest and 12 Biggest Pest Control Companies in the World.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.