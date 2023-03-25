Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

Does Avidity Biosciences Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. In December 2022, Avidity Biosciences had US$611m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was US$139m. That means it had a cash runway of about 4.4 years as of December 2022. Notably, however, analysts think that Avidity Biosciences will break even (at a free cash flow level) before then. In that case, it may never reach the end of its cash runway. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Avidity Biosciences Growing?

Some investors might find it troubling that Avidity Biosciences is actually increasing its cash burn, which is up 41% in the last year. To be fair, given that fact it's hardly inspiring to see that the operating revenue was flat year on year. Taken together, we think these growth metrics are a little worrying. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Avidity Biosciences Raise More Cash Easily?

Even though it seems like Avidity Biosciences is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Avidity Biosciences has a market capitalisation of US$1.4b and burnt through US$139m last year, which is 9.8% of the company's market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

So, Should We Worry About Avidity Biosciences' Cash Burn?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Avidity Biosciences' cash runway was relatively promising. One real positive is that analysts are forecasting that the company will reach breakeven. Considering all the factors discussed in this article, we're not overly concerned about the company's cash burn, although we do think shareholders should keep an eye on how it develops. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 2 warning signs for Avidity Biosciences that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.

