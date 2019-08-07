Should Avidly Oyj (HEL:AVIDLY) Be Your Next Stock Pick?

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Avidly Oyj (HEL:AVIDLY), it is a financially-sound company with a excellent growth outlook, not yet reflected in the share price. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Avidly Oyj here.

Good value with reasonable growth potential

AVIDLY is an attractive stock for growth-seeking investors, with an expected earnings growth of 32% in the upcoming year, bolstered by its outstanding cash-generating ability, as analysts predict its operating cash flows will more than double over the same time period. This is a sustainable driver of high-quality earnings, as opposed to pure cost-cutting activities. AVIDLY is currently trading below its true value, which means the market is undervaluing the company's expected cash flow going forward. According to my intrinsic value of the stock, which is driven by analyst consensus forecast of AVIDLY's earnings, investors now have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains. Also, relative to the rest of AVIDLY's peers, it is also trading at a value below those of similar sizes in asset terms. This supports the theory that AVIDLY is potentially underpriced.

AVIDLY's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This indicates that AVIDLY has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. AVIDLY appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.25x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

Next Steps:

For Avidly Oyj, there are three relevant aspects you should further research:

