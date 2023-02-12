AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) insider upped their holding by 0.5% earlier this year

Insiders were net buyers of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AVDX ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

AvidXchange Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Co-Founder Michael Praeger bought US$494k worth of shares at a price of US$7.11 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$10.73. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Michael Praeger bought a total of 96.70k shares over the year at an average price of US$7.17. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. AvidXchange Holdings insiders own 8.7% of the company, currently worth about US$185m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The AvidXchange Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded AvidXchange Holdings shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like AvidXchange Holdings insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with AvidXchange Holdings and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

