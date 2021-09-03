Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.21

Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT) will pay a dividend of US$0.21 on the 7th of October. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 1.7%.

Avient's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Before making this announcement, Avient was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 23.8%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 32% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Avient Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from US$0.16 to US$0.85. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 18% per annum over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Avient has grown earnings per share at 9.0% per year over the past five years. Avient definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

We Really Like Avient's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Avient that you should be aware of before investing. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

