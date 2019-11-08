Avio (BIT:AVIO) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Avio S.p.A. (BIT:AVIO) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Avio's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2019, Avio had €66.8m of debt, up from €51.8m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But on the other hand it also has €93.8m in cash, leading to a €27.0m net cash position.

How Healthy Is Avio's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Avio had liabilities of €299.9m due within a year, and liabilities of €212.4m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of €93.8m and €121.9m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €296.5m.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of €331.6m. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Avio boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

And we also note warmly that Avio grew its EBIT by 10% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Avio can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Avio may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Considering the last three years, Avio actually recorded a cash outflow, overall. Debt is far more risky for companies with unreliable free cash flow, so shareholders should be hoping that the past expenditure will produce free cash flow in the future.

Summing up

Although Avio's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of €27.0m. And it also grew its EBIT by 10% over the last year. So while Avio does not have a great balance sheet, it's certainly not too bad. Given Avio has a strong balance sheet is profitable and pays a dividend, it would be good to know how fast its dividends are growing, if at all. You can find out instantly by clicking this link.