Avion Pharmaceuticals, LLC, and Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC, awarded 2nd consecutive 'Best Place to Work in Medical Sales*' recognition

·3 min read

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avion Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, and affiliate company Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC, have earned back-to-back annual recognition as the "Best Place to Work in Medical Sales: Small Pharma Category." This announcement was made by MedReps, the leading job site for experienced industry professionals. In addition, for the first time, Avion and Acella also were awarded 3rd place in the overall category, irrespective of company size.

Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC
Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC

In October, the MedReps community invited more than 1,200 respondents to take part in the "Best Places to Work in Medical Sales" survey. Most of those respondents voting for Avion and Acella noted both companies' strong product portfolio, strong leadership and positive corporate culture as influencing their decision.

"We are so proud to be recognized for the 2nd consecutive year by Med Reps as the small pharma winner of the MedReps 'Best Places to Work' award," said Art Deas, Avion's chief executive officer. "At Avion and Acella we are dedicated to having a high moral standard. I'm proud to say we are transparent to a fault. Our leaders work and live through the philosophy of treating others the way they want to be treated."

"I firmly believe being a great place to work is the difference between being a good company and being a great company," said Meenal Rathi, Avion and Acella's VP of Human Resources. "Our company culture is a true reflection of our values, expectations and environment, and I am extremely proud to be a part of Avion and Acella."

"It was a unique year for everyone, yet organizations like Avion and Acella continued to step up for their sales reps," said Karyn Mullins, president at MedReps. "Last year Avion and Acella were the Small Pharma winner, and this year they stepped up to earn the #3 spot overall while maintaining the #1 Small Pharma title. They've continued to shine with their positive corporate culture and strong leadership. Overall, their reps recognized the stability and support they offered."

About Avion Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Avion Pharmaceuticals, LLC, is a specialty pharmaceutical company formed to develop, acquire and market a portfolio of innovative pharmaceutical products in the Women's Health and other therapeutic categories aligned with our mission to improve the quality of patient lives. Avion Pharmaceuticals focuses on identifying opportunities to develop, acquire and enhance the market potential of innovative, commercially available therapeutics and late-stage development drugs to fulfill unmet medical needs. For additional information about Avion Pharmaceuticals please contact the company at 888-612-8466. For more information, visit www.avionrx.com.

About Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Acella develops markets, sells and distributes a broad portfolio of non-branded pharmaceutical and other products in the areas of Dermatology, Women's Health, Pediatrics and other applications. Acella specializes in identifying and bringing to market quality, affordable products to customers and patients. For additional information please contact Acella at 678-325-5189 or visit www.acellapharma.com.

*Avion and Acella earned 3rd place as Overall Winners (irrespective of company size) and 1st spot as a Small Pharma Company.

Avion Pharmaceuticals
Avion Pharmaceuticals
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avion-pharmaceuticals-llc-and-acella-pharmaceuticals-llc-awarded-2nd-consecutive-best-place-to-work-in-medical-sales-recognition-301185432.html

SOURCE Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC; Avion Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Latest Stories

  • McConnell shrugs as Georgia Republicans excoriate Trump and Washington over bogus election claims

    As Republicans in Georgia pleaded Tuesday with President Trump to stop making baseless claims about the election being stolen from him, GOP leaders in Washington remained silent about the avalanche of lies, conspiracy theories and open threats of violence made by the president’s allies. 

  • A 52-year-old Florida mother died after being run over by a van occupied by teenagers who attacked her son in her home, sheriff says

    Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said, Suzette Penton "has tire tracks on her body" after being run over by a van filled with the four teenage suspects.

  • It's official: GOP’s Malliotakis ousts Democrat Rose in NYC

    A final tally of absentee ballots has confirmed that Republican Nicole Malliotakis has defeated U.S. Rep. Max Rose, denying the Democrat a second term representing one of the few conservative-leaning parts of New York City. Malliotakis, a New York State Assembly member, opened a big lead over Rose on Election Day in a district that includes all of Staten Island and part of Brooklyn.

  • 10 Remote Airbnbs As Stunning As They Are Secluded

    From a private island to a tiny Vermont tree houseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Swedish-Iranian scientist may face imminent execution, say rights groups

    Swedish-Iranian scientist Ahmadreza Djalali, sentenced to death in Iran on espionage charges, may face imminent execution, rights groups said on Tuesday. "On 1 December, a judge said Ahmadreza was to be transferred to Rajai Shahr prison TODAY to proceed with his imminent execution," Amnesty International said on Twitter. "His lawyer was informed that Ahmadreza would be transferred to Rajai Shahr Prison ... today (Tuesday, Dec. 1)," Iran Human Rights said in a statement, quoting his wife Vida Mehrannia.

  • Biden told this immigrant rights activist 'vote for Trump' in a blunt exchange. He voted for Biden but is ready to push him hard on immigration reform.

    Carlos Rojas Rodriguez confronted then-candidate Joe Biden about deportations in 2019. Here's what Rodriguez wants to see from the president-elect.

  • Mexico's president calls virus lockdowns "dictatorship"

    Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador suggested Wednesday that politicians who impose lockdowns or curfews to limit COVID-19 are acting like dictators. The comments came as López Obrador once again fended off questions about why he almost never wears a face mask, saying it was a question of liberty. The Mexican leader said pandemic measures that limit people’s movements are “fashionable among authorities ... who want to show they are heavy handed, dictatorship.”

  • Hong Kong pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai detained for fraud

    The prominent pro-democracy supporter's detention comes a day after several activists were jailed.

  • Joint Chiefs chair sparks backlash after stating U.S. has 'achieved a modicum of success' in Afghanistan

    Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley, speaking during a Brookings Institution event Wednesday, said that, after nearly 20 years in Afghanistan the U.S. has "achieved a modicum of success" with its military operations in the country. That's true, he argued, despite a current "state of strategic stalemate" and the inability to defeat the Taliban militarily.The comments, which come as the military looks to execute President Trump's partial troop withdrawal order, sparked a backlash, with critics suggesting -- some more explicitly -- that a "modicum" is a fairly paltry amount of success to earn for such a high cost> CJCS Gen. Milley, asked about Afghanistan withdrawal, says 20 years of constant U.S. effort has produced a "modicum" of success. > > Quite the optimist.> > -- Brian Everstine (@beverstine) December 2, 2020> Milley, on the state of U.S. involvement in Afghanistan: > > "We believe now that after 20 years, two decades of consistent effort, that we he have achieved a modicum of success."> > More than 775,000 service members have deployed to Afghanistan. Nearly 2,400 dead, and 20K wounded.> > -- Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) December 2, 2020Others added that Milley's analysis of the situation, even if it's interpreted as defeatist, still downplays the reality on the ground over the last two decades. > Some people will give Milley some credit here. Oh he's telling the truth. No. It's been an abject failure. By every metric. Especially when most of the metrics are currently classified. They don't usually do that when they are successful.> > -- Paul Szoldra (@PaulSzoldra) December 2, 2020More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead.

  • Six ways Washington's never-ending gridlock on COVID-19 stimulus is hurting ordinary Americans

    While many countries seem determined to shield their citizens from the harshest economic side effects of COVID-19, President Trump and Congress have failed to agree on further assistance for Americans who are now suffering more than ever. 

  • He killed a woman and held her roommate hostage on Thanksgiving, cops say. He’s charged.

    A man is facing charges including murder and attempted murder, after Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives say he broke into a home on Thanksgiving Day, choked and battered one victim and killed another.

  • 2017 ban on local LGBT ordinances ends in North Carolina

    A 3 1/2-year ban on new local ordinances aimed at protecting LGBT rights in North Carolina expired Tuesday, prompting gay rights groups to urge the passage of such measures now. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper agreed to the moratorium in March 2017 in exchange for GOP lawmakers agreeing to do away with several portions of a “bathroom bill” that Republicans had approved a year earlier. It drew national condemnation and prompted several large corporations and sports teams to relocate events to other states or reconsider expanding in North Carolina.

  • Special Report: Iran expands shrines and influence in Iraq

    In September, a senior Iranian commander made an unannounced visit to one of Shi'ite Islam's holiest sites in the southern Iraqi city of Kerbala. Hassan Pelarak, a top officer in the Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force, had recently been sanctioned by the U.S. for weapons smuggling. The vast, $600 million expansion at the Imam Hussein shrine, which is revered as the place of martyrdom of the Prophet Mohammed's grandson, will swell the capacity of what is already the world's largest annual pilgrimage, dwarfing the Hajj to Saudi Arabia's Mecca.

  • Joe Biden says 'no trade deals' until he has invested in America first

    Joe Biden delivered an apparent further blow to British hopes of a quick trade deal with the US, suggesting he would concentrate on building up industries at home first. The president-elect echoed the language of Donald Trump, saying he would put "America first". "I want to make sure we’re going to fight like hell by investing in America first," Mr Biden said in an interview with the New York Times. "I’m not going to enter any new trade agreement with anybody until we have made major investments here at home and in our workers." His top priority will be getting a generous stimulus package through Congress to counter the economic impact of the pandemic. Mr Biden mentioned energy, biotech, artificial intelligence, infrastructure and education as areas where his administration would invest heavily. His comments were made in the context of how the US would compete with China when he is in the White House. But they appeared to signal a further setback for a US-UK trade deal. It followed Mr Biden's public intervention last week when he said there must be no guarded border in Ireland. In September, he warned that the Good Friday Agreement must not become a "casualty of Brexit" and that a UK-US trade deal was dependent on that. Mr Biden has been a strident critic of China's human rights record and indicated he will maintain a tough trade posture towards Beijing, including keeping tariffs imposed by Mr Trump. He said: "I'm not going to make any immediate moves, and the same applies to the tariffs. I'm not going to prejudice my options." Mr Biden said he would pursue policies targeting China's "abusive practices" such as "stealing intellectual property, dumping products and illegal subsidies to corporations". He added: "The best China strategy, I think, is one which gets every one of our - or at least what used to be our - allies on the same page. "It’s going to be a major priority for me in the opening weeks of my presidency to try to get us back on the same page with our allies." On Iran, Mr Biden stood by his view that his administration would lift sanctions if Tehran returned to "strict compliance with the nuclear deal."

  • 80-year-old woman’s ex son-in-law charged with repeatedly raping her, taking pictures

    For more than a year, an 80-year-old Hialeah woman refused to tell her daughter that she was being forcibly raped by her daughter’s ex-husband, according to police.

  • Turkish Cypriot leader wants new direction for Cyprus talks

    Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said Tuesday efforts to resolve Cyprus’ ethnic division should start fresh and aim to achieve a two-state deal, because decades of negotiations for a federation-based agreement have got nowhere. Tatar said a regional “new state of affairs” that takes into account the discovery of significant gas deposits off Cyprus creates the need for a two-state accord, under which equally sovereign Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots can live “side by side.” The Greek Cypriots reject the two-state idea.

  • 'Stop the Steal' rally asks Trump supporters not to vote in Georgia's Senate runoffs

    A team of Trump-adjacent lawyers are turning on the electoral process as a whole.Sidney Powell, a former lawyer for the Trump campaign who has since been disavowed, and high-profile lawyer Lin Wood, along with a bunch of other people falsely alleging the whole 2020 election was rigged, gathered Wednesday in Georgia for a so-called "Stop the Steal" rally. There, they brought up some old favorite Trump rally chants and election conspiracy theories, though with a decidedly non-GOP-approved twist.With Trump campaign flags flying, the scantily masked crowd was reminiscent of a rally for the outgoing president. But the "lock him up" chants at this rally were actually targeted at Brian Kemp, Georgia's Republican governor. Wood initiated the chants, calling for a protest outside Kemp's house and his resignation because he hasn't moved to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's win in the state.Powell added to that, calling for ballots that are signed and marked with a thumbprint -- an idea that doesn't jibe with the secret ballots mandated in Georgia and most of the U.S. "I would encourage all Georgians to make it known that you will not vote at all unless your vote is secure," Powell added, essentially advocating for a boycott of the January runoffs that will decide control of the Senate. And when Rep. Vernon Jones (R-Ga.) tried to butt in and encourage people to turn out, Wood jumped back in, telling everyone to stay home until Trump is given the win and even suggesting Trump should split from the GOP altogether.If all that wasn't enough, someone brought a literal pitchfork to the event. > Someone at the rally literally carrying a pitchfork. pic.twitter.com/y4lteN9Xwn> > -- Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 2, 2020More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead.

  • 'If you can loot... you can also go to a Christmas party'- McEnany

    "You can celebrate the holiday of Christmas and you can do it responsibly, which is why the East Wing has noted that they'll have a smaller guest list," McEnany said during a press briefing at the White House, adding that masks, hand-sanitizer and social distancing would be encouraged. At a White House holiday reception on Tuesday night, Trump hinted at planning another run for the U.S. presidency in 2024 and acknowledged that his long-shot legal challenges to the outcome of the Nov. 3 election might fail. "We are trying to do another four years," he told the assembled group, according to a Republican source who was at the event. "Otherwise, I’ll see you in four years."

  • For Palestinians, Biden’s win is a good step. But it’s just a step.

    Many Palestinians, happy to bid President Trump farewell, associate Joe Biden with previous disappointments and want a new formula for U.S. relations.

  • Conception boat fire: Captain charged over 34 deaths in California

    Prosecutors say the captain's alleged failure to follow safety rules sparked "a hellish nightmare".