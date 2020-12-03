Avion Pharmaceuticals, LLC, and Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC, awarded 2nd consecutive 'Best Place to Work in Medical Sales*' recognition

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avion Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, and affiliate company Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC, have earned back-to-back annual recognition as the "Best Place to Work in Medical Sales: Small Pharma Category." This announcement was made by MedReps, the leading job site for experienced industry professionals. In addition, for the first time, Avion and Acella also were awarded 3rd place in the overall category, irrespective of company size.

In October, the MedReps community invited more than 1,200 respondents to take part in the "Best Places to Work in Medical Sales" survey. Most of those respondents voting for Avion and Acella noted both companies' strong product portfolio, strong leadership and positive corporate culture as influencing their decision.

"We are so proud to be recognized for the 2nd consecutive year by Med Reps as the small pharma winner of the MedReps 'Best Places to Work' award," said Art Deas, Avion's chief executive officer. "At Avion and Acella we are dedicated to having a high moral standard. I'm proud to say we are transparent to a fault. Our leaders work and live through the philosophy of treating others the way they want to be treated."

"I firmly believe being a great place to work is the difference between being a good company and being a great company," said Meenal Rathi, Avion and Acella's VP of Human Resources. "Our company culture is a true reflection of our values, expectations and environment, and I am extremely proud to be a part of Avion and Acella."

"It was a unique year for everyone, yet organizations like Avion and Acella continued to step up for their sales reps," said Karyn Mullins, president at MedReps. "Last year Avion and Acella were the Small Pharma winner, and this year they stepped up to earn the #3 spot overall while maintaining the #1 Small Pharma title. They've continued to shine with their positive corporate culture and strong leadership. Overall, their reps recognized the stability and support they offered."

Avion Pharmaceuticals, LLC, is a specialty pharmaceutical company formed to develop, acquire and market a portfolio of innovative pharmaceutical products in the Women's Health and other therapeutic categories aligned with our mission to improve the quality of patient lives. Avion Pharmaceuticals focuses on identifying opportunities to develop, acquire and enhance the market potential of innovative, commercially available therapeutics and late-stage development drugs to fulfill unmet medical needs. For additional information about Avion Pharmaceuticals please contact the company at 888-612-8466. For more information, visit www.avionrx.com.

Acella develops markets, sells and distributes a broad portfolio of non-branded pharmaceutical and other products in the areas of Dermatology, Women's Health, Pediatrics and other applications. Acella specializes in identifying and bringing to market quality, affordable products to customers and patients. For additional information please contact Acella at 678-325-5189 or visit www.acellapharma.com.

*Avion and Acella earned 3rd place as Overall Winners (irrespective of company size) and 1st spot as a Small Pharma Company.

