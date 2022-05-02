Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) sheds 10% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

The Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) share price has had a bad week, falling 10%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last half decade have been spectacular. Indeed, the share price is up a whopping 804% in that time. So we don't think the recent decline in the share price means its story is a sad one. Of course what matters most is whether the business can improve itself sustainably, thus justifying a higher price. Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

In light of the stock dropping 10% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive five-year return.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last half decade, Avis Budget Group became profitable. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Avis Budget Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Avis Budget Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 199% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 55% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Avis Budget Group has 6 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

