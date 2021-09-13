Avis Budget Group's (NASDAQ:CAR) Returns Have Hit A Wall

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Avis Budget Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.051 = US$987m ÷ (US$22b - US$2.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, Avis Budget Group has an ROCE of 5.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Transportation industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured Avis Budget Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Avis Budget Group.

How Are Returns Trending?

Over the past five years, Avis Budget Group's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So unless we see a substantial change at Avis Budget Group in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line On Avis Budget Group's ROCE

We can conclude that in regards to Avis Budget Group's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 130% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Avis Budget Group we've found 2 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

