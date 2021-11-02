Avis Surges in Meme Moment on Plans to Add More Electric Cars

(Bloomberg) -- Avis Budget Group Inc. shares jumped 138% to trade at its highest level ever amid a flurry of retail crazed activity after the rental-car company said it will play a big role in the increased adoption of electric cars in the U.S.

“You’ll see us going forward be much more active in electric scenarios as the situation develops over time,” Chief Executive OfficerJoe Ferraro told analysts on a call Tuesday.

The stock surged to a record $408.75 in late morning trading in New York nearly a 1000% jump from a January low this year. The rapid jump in the stock price triggered at least five trading halts for volatility as millions of shares changed hands. Trading volume was over 10 million as of 10:45 a.m., more than six times what’s been seen over the past month.

Avis didn’t disclose any plans to add EVs to its fleet after rival Hertz Global Holdings Inc. agreed to buy 100,000 cars from Tesla Inc. But company executives said that doesn’t mean they aren’t pursuing potential deals for EVs.

“The reason you haven’t heard from us publicly is because for competitive reasons, we like to execute on our strategy before announcing it,” Chief Financial Officer Brian Choi said on the call.

Tuesday’s surge came as Avis was mentioned alongside other retail-trader favorites on Reddit’s WallStreetBets thread and chatroom Stocktwits.

Mentions of the company’s ticker rivaled the likes of the Donald Trump-tied SPAC, Digital World Acquisition Corp., and chipmaker Nvidia Corp. across WallStreetBets Tuesday morning. It was also trending on Stocktwits alongside Tesla Inc.

