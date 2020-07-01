Avison Young joins forces with Propertech to open local Israeli office

Expanded global presence accelerates cross-border commercial real estate solutions delivery for occupiers, investors and developers

TORONTO, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Mark Rose, Chair and CEO of Avison Young, today announced a strategic affiliation between Avison Young and Propertech to be known as Avison Young Propertech. The affiliation expands the firm's global footprint and bolsters the geographic expertise in capital markets and occupier advisory and representation. The affiliation builds on a well-established relationship between Avison Young and Propertech, which have worked together for many years across North America, Europe and Israel.

"We've traditionally seen huge investments in the U.S. and Western Europe from Israeli investors, tenants and developers," said Rose. "Formalizing our long-standing relationship with the knowledgeable team at Propertech was a natural evolution. As we navigate these unprecedented times, the Israeli office is well suited to serve diverse client needs for occupier solutions and international investments worldwide, including in Israel."

In addition to the important role of Israeli investors in global capital markets and corporate occupiers, Israel itself is a hub for hi-tech companies, research and development operations, and start-ups. Propertech brings extensive experience working with the technology community for more than 20 years and will serve as a bridge between Israel and other innovation centers around the world.

"While Israel is a comparatively small country of nine million people, it is home to a robust hi-tech sector that is second only to Silicon Valley in the U.S.; there are nearly 6,000 active start-ups that have been established in Israel and the largest number of NASDAQ-listed companies outside North America," said David Bassa, Chairman of Avison Young Propertech. "Through our affiliation with Avison Young, we'll offer international clients a unique chance to benefit from the deep knowledge, insights, relationships, experience and creative opportunities in Israel and beyond – whether companies or investors are looking to establish, move or expand their portfolios and footprints."

Propertech has provided professional brokerage, investment, consulting, and international property services since 1998. The team utilizes advanced online real estate and news databases that are updated weekly to reflect the commercial real estate market and help evaluate opportunities.

"We've built our reputation on key tenets that align perfectly with the Avison Young culture -- professionalism, quality and high standards," said Guy Amosi, Co-CEO at Avison Young Propertech. "We look forward to continuing to partner, now under one umbrella, with our Avison Young colleagues around the world to deliver real estate solutions for clients internationally and locally."

"The Avison Young Propertech affiliation delivers best-in-class real estate services and occupier advisory solutions for the benefit of clients around the world, opening further accessibility to Israel's diverse commercial real estate ecosystem," added Avi Gimpel, Co-CEO of Avison Young Propertech.

Avison Young comprises more than 5,000 real estate professionals in more than 100 offices in 15 countries who work collaboratively to deliver solutions and results for clients anywhere. For more on Avison Young Propertech and the team, please visit: AvisonYoung.co.il.

Avison Young is the world's fastest-growing commercial real estate services firm. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Avison Young is a collaborative, global firm owned and operated by its Principals. Founded in 1978, with legacies dating back more than 200 years, the company comprises thousands of real estate professionals in more than 100 offices around the world. The firm's experts provide value-added, client-centric investment sales, leasing, advisory, management and financing services to clients across the office, retail, industrial, multi-family and hospitality sectors.

Avison Young is a 2020 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation, having retained its Best Managed designation for nine consecutive years.

www.avisonyoung.com

Follow Avison Young

Twitter (News) │ Twitter (Deals) │ Blog │ LinkedIn │ YouTube │ Instagram

For more information:





Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avison-young-joins-forces-with-propertech-to-open-local-israeli-office-301086120.html

SOURCE Avison Young