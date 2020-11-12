HLS Therapeutics to Present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - HLS Therapeutics Inc. ("HLS" or the "Company") (TSX:HLS), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on central nervous system and cardiovascular markets, announces that Gilbert Godin, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday November 17, 2020 at 2:40 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

An audio webcast of Mr. Godin's presentation will be available at: http://hlstherapeutics.investorroom.com/events or https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel27/hls.to/2365824

ABOUT HLS THERAPEUTICS INC.

Formed in 2015, HLS is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition and commercialization of late stage development, commercial stage promoted and established branded pharmaceutical products in the North American markets. HLS's focus is on products targeting the central nervous system and cardiovascular therapeutic areas. HLS's management team is composed of seasoned pharmaceutical executives with a strong track record of success in these therapeutic areas and at managing products in each of these lifecycle stages. For more information, please visit: www.hlstherapeutics.com

