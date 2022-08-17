Avista (NYSE:AVA) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Avista (NYSE:AVA) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Avista:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.031 = US$200m ÷ (US$6.9b - US$553m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Avista has an ROCE of 3.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Integrated Utilities industry average of 4.8%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Avista compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Avista.

What Can We Tell From Avista's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Avista doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 3.1% from 6.2% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Key Takeaway

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Avista. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 4.0% gain to shareholders who've held over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

