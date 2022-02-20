AVJennings (ASX:AVJ) Is Increasing Its Dividend To AU$0.011

AVJennings Limited (ASX:AVJ) will increase its dividend on the 25th of March to AU$0.011, which is 57% higher than last year. This will take the annual payment from 4.2% to 4.9% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

AVJennings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. The last dividend was quite easily covered by AVJennings' earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, EPS could fall by 12.2% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 53%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from AU$0.03 to AU$0.025. This works out to be a decline of approximately 1.8% per year over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Over the past five years, it looks as though AVJennings' EPS has declined at around 12% a year. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future.

Our Thoughts On AVJennings' Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think AVJennings will make a great income stock. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We don't think AVJennings is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for AVJennings you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

