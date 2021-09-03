AVJennings Limited (ASX:AVJ) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Four Days

It looks like AVJennings Limited (ASX:AVJ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase AVJennings' shares before the 8th of September in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 23rd of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.018 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of AU$0.025 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, AVJennings has a trailing yield of approximately 4.1% on its current stock price of A$0.615. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. AVJennings paid out more than half (54%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 4.5% of its free cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see AVJennings's earnings per share have dropped 15% a year over the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. AVJennings has delivered an average of 2.3% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. Growing the dividend payout ratio while earnings are declining can deliver nice returns for a while, but it's always worth checking for when the company can't increase the payout ratio any more - because then the music stops.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid AVJennings? The payout ratios are within a reasonable range, implying the dividend may be sustainable. Declining earnings are a serious concern, however, and could pose a threat to the dividend in future. In summary, it's hard to get excited about AVJennings from a dividend perspective.

However if you're still interested in AVJennings as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with AVJennings. We've identified 2 warning signs with AVJennings (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

