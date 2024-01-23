AVLFest: Locals-only rates offered for the citywide music festival for limited time

ASHEVILLE - The homegrown citywide AVLFest that debuted with more than 200 performers will return for the second year and more deals for locals.

AVLFest, hosted by Wicked Weed Brewing and Worthwhile Sounds, will be Aug. 1-4.

Local, regional and national music acts will perform on nearly 20 indoor and outdoor venues, including concert halls and clubs, across the city.

Watchhouse performs at The Outpost at AVLFest 2023.

“Year one was a success thanks to the people of Asheville,” Wicked Weed’s Community Engagement and Communications Manager Rachel Dudasik said in an email. “Hearing downtown establishments talking about record-breaking weekends during an unusually slow time and year was important for us to know we accomplished what we set out to do. This festival is meant to lift up, not cover up, what this mountain town has to offer.”

Didasik said 2023 was a slow year and challenging for downtown businesses.

On Jan. 19, presale tickets went live for residents within a 75-mile radius of Asheville to receive a discounted rate on passes and the special pricing will be available through Jan. 25.

Locals-only general admission presale tickets are $75 per person, which includes entry to all venues over the four-day event.

The locals-only VIP passes are $225 per person and include entry to all venues with access to VIP area viewing areas when available, catered food and beverages, and 50% off AVLFest merchandise at the festival.

Purchase AVLFest passes at avlfest.com or Harvest Records or Records in the RAD.

AVLFest made its debut Aug. 3-6, 2023 in Asheville at venues including Wicked Weed's Funkatorium.

“This pre-sale also offers first access to the people that make this town what it is, something we felt strongly about offering again this year,” Dudasik said. “We've been able to keep this festival affordable thanks to some incredible inaugural sponsors like Wicked Weed Brewing, Explore Asheville, F.I.R.C Group, and Bear's BBQ (to name a few).”

On Jan. 26, the pre-lineup presale will open to individuals nationally for $100 each.

Wristbands will allow concertgoers to receive discounts at participating local retailers and restaurants during the event.

In 2023, the inaugural year, AVLFest debuted with 230 shows at 16 venues over four days with artists including Scott McMicken of Dr. Dog, Nikki Lane, Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Tyler Ramsey and Kurt Vile.

More than 7,000 tickets were reported to be sold to local and out-of-town guests.

“As a native of Western North Carolina, I couldn't help but feel ‘old school Asheville’ happening in an organic way at each show,” Dudasik said. “I ran into old teachers, friends, co-workers ― all while watching the faces of visitors or Asheville newbies getting a glimpse into what put this place on the 'Must-see Music city' list not so very long ago. It was the highlight of my year.”

The 2024 music lineup, schedule, venues and other details will be announced.

AVLFest 2024

Where: Various locations, Asheville.

When: Aug. 1-4.

Locals Only Presale: $75 for general admission and $225 for VIP through Jan. 25.

Info: To purchase tickets, visit avlfest.com.

